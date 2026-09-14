Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift spotted testing: New engine, bigger touchscreen and launch details

Maruti Suzuki’s updated version of the WagonR has been spotted testing in India. The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but its familiar tall-boy proportions remain visible. The updated hatchback is expected to get styling and feature changes while retaining the model’s practical design.

The current-generation WagonR has been on sale since 2019 and received updates in 2022 and 2025. The latest test car suggests that Maruti Suzuki is preparing another update, with the biggest change expected to be the adoption of a new 1.2-litre petrol engine.

2026 Maruti WagonR facelift: Design changes It is difficult to identify all the exterior changes on the heavily camouflaged test car. However, the front bumper and grille appear to have been revised. The test mule also features a different alloy wheel design.

The headlamp position and overall side profile appear largely unchanged from the current model. Some elements of the rear tail-lights also appear to have been retained. The front indicators do not appear to have moved from the fenders, and the fog lamps are not visible on the test car.

Based on the spy shots, the update is likely to retain the WagonR’s familiar silhouette rather than introduce an entirely new design.

Larger touchscreen and cabin updates expected The interior could see more noticeable changes. The new WagonR appears to feature a larger 7.5-inch touchscreen, according to spy photos. The screen could be similar in size to the 9-inch touchscreen available in the Baleno.

Other changes to the dashboard layout and upholstery could also be introduced. While Maruti Suzuki has yet to confirm the final feature list for the higher variants, the updated model could get additional equipment.

New 1.2-litre Z-series engine likely One of the major mechanical changes could be the replacement of the existing 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine with Maruti Suzuki’s three-cylinder Z12E engine.

In the Baleno, the Z12E engine produces 83 PS and 112 Nm, according to the company’s specifications. The engine is already used in the Swift and Dzire. If introduced in the WagonR, it would bring the hatchback in line with Maruti Suzuki’s newer 1.2-litre petrol powertrain.

The current WagonR’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm. The newer three-cylinder engine therefore offers slightly lower peak power, while Maruti Suzuki has focused more on fuel efficiency with its Z-Series engine.

The existing 1.0-litre petrol and CNG variants could also continue. The current petrol engines are offered with manual and AMT gearbox options.

2026 Maruti WagonR launch timeline The updated WaggonR is expected to launch later this year. The current model costs ₹5 lakh to ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), and if more additions are made and the new engine is also rolled out, it can be expected to come with a higher price tag in the facelift.