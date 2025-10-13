Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets pre Diwali price cuts, becomes cheaper by ₹79,600. Check variant wise pricing

With the rollout of GST 2.0, Maruti has reworked the price structure of one of its most dependable mass-market performers. The result? A noticeably more accessible WagonR lineup across petrol, CNG and AMT trims.

HT Auto Desk
Updated13 Oct 2025, 10:08 AM IST
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki WagonR now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh, ex-showroom
0
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki WagonR now starts at ₹4.99 lakh, ex-showroom

When a car sells 1,98,451 units in FY25, you know it's doing more than just holding its ground, it’s defining the segment. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR retained its crown as India’s best-selling car for the fourth straight year, edging past competitors like the Tata Punch. What’s remarkable is that this compact, no-nonsense hatchback still thrives while SUVs hog the limelight.

With the rollout of GST 2.0, Maruti has reworked the price structure of one of its most dependable mass-market performers. The result? A noticeably more accessible WagonR lineup across petrol, CNG and AMT trims, perfectly timed ahead of the festive buying season when budget-conscious families look for proven, low-maintenance cars they can live with for years.

(Also read: Suzuki WagonR crosses 10 million units in global sales)

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variant-wise revisions under GST 2.0

Let’s go variant by variant, and see who gets what kind of tax relief.

WagonR 1.0 L Petrol – LXI (Manual)

The base LXI petrol manual is now priced at 4,98,900, down from 5,78,500, a cut of 79,600, or about 13.76 per cent. This is the largest percentage drop among the lot, and it makes the entry-level offering more compelling, especially for first-time buyers or urban commuters working tight budgets.

WagonR 1.0 L Petrol – VXI (Manual)

The VXI manual sees its price drop from 6,23,500 to 5,51,900, a reduction of 71,600 or 11.48 per cent. For those eyeing a well-equipped mid variant without premium frills, this is now significantly more accessible.

WagonR 1.2 L Petrol – ZXI & ZXI Plus (Manual)

This higher engine variant (1.2 L) in ZXI now comes in at 5,95,900 (down from 6,52,000) — a cut of 56,100 or 8.60 per cent.
The ZXI Plus sees its price fall to 6,38,900 from 6,99,500, a drop of 60,600 or 8.66 per cent. These are modest but meaningful trims for buyers who want extra features without straying too far into crossover territory.

WagonR 1.0 L AMT – VXI (Auto)

For those preferring automation, the VXI AMT petrol now costs 5,96,900, down from 6,73,500 a cut of 76,600, or 11.37 per cent.

WagonR 1.2 L AMT – ZXI & ZXI Plus

The 1.2L ZXI AMT re-prices to 6,40,900 (from 7,02,000), a saving of 61,100 or 8.70 per cent
Meanwhile, 1.2L ZXI Plus AMT is now at 6,83,900, down from 7,49,500, a discount of 65,600 or 8.75 per cent.

WagonR 1.0 L CNG – LXI & VXI (Manual)

The CNG variants also benefit. LXI CNG sees a steep cut of 79,600, bringing it down to 5,88,900 (a 11.91 per cent reduction).
The VXI CNG now stands at 6,41,900 (from 7,13,500), a 71,600 cut or about 10.04 per cent saving.

Variant

Fuel/Transmission

Old Price (Rs)

New Price (Rs)

Price Drop (Rs)

% Drop

LXI 1.0 Petrol MTPetrol Manual5,78,5004,98,90079,60013.76%
VXI 1.0 Petrol MTPetrol Manual6,23,5005,51,90071,60011.48%
ZXI 1.2 Petrol MTPetrol Manual6,52,0005,95,90056,1008.60%
ZXI+ 1.2 Petrol MTPetrol Manual6,99,5006,38,90060,6008.66%
VXI 1.0 Petrol AMTPetrol AMT6,73,5005,96,90076,60011.37%
ZXI 1.2 Petrol AMTPetrol AMT7,02,0006,40,90061,1008.70%
ZXI+ 1.2 Petrol AMTPetrol AMT7,49,5006,83,90065,6008.75%
LXI 1.0 CNG MTCNG Manual6,68,5005,88,90079,60011.91%
VXI 1.0 CNG MTCNG Manual7,13,5006,41,90071,60010.04%

The GST effect – who benefits the most?

The steepest drop is seen on entry-level variants like LXI Petrol and LXI CNG, signalling Maruti’s clear intent to hold its dominance in the under 6 lakh bracket — a price-sensitive segment where first-time buyers and fleet operators make bulk decisions. The bigger engine and AMT trims still receive meaningful cuts, making it easier for buyers to stretch to a higher variant without breaking budget ceilings.

(Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Here are 5 reasons to buy the updated hatchback)

Why WagonR remains the first choice for Indian buyers

A big part of WagonR’s mass appeal comes from its tall-boy design, easy ingress-egress and practicality-first cabin. The boot capacity is 341 litres, providing more functionality than most city hatchbacks in its sector. The engine range consists of a 1.0-litre petrol (67 bhp) and a more robust 1.2-litre petrol (89 bhp), both renowned for reliability and economy on the road. The CNG model, popular with city dwellers and fleet owners alike, still provides over 32 km/kg certified economy, increasing the cost-effectiveness.

Features that keep it relevant even after two decades

Even though it is a budget hatch, the WagonR does not cut corners on basics. The top trims come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted switches, rear parking sensors, and remote keyless entry. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD are still standard fare, in step with safety expectations today. AMT variants introduce clutch-free convenience, now even more competitively priced after GST changes.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki WagonR gets pre Diwali price cuts, becomes cheaper by ₹79,600. Check variant wise pricing
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.