Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets pre Diwali price cuts, becomes cheaper by ₹79,600. Check variant wise pricing

When a car sells 1,98,451 units in FY25, you know it's doing more than just holding its ground, it’s defining the segment. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR retained its crown as India’s best-selling car for the fourth straight year, edging past competitors like the Tata Punch. What’s remarkable is that this compact, no-nonsense hatchback still thrives while SUVs hog the limelight.
With the rollout of GST 2.0, Maruti has reworked the price structure of one of its most dependable mass-market performers. The result? A noticeably more accessible WagonR lineup across petrol, CNG and AMT trims, perfectly timed ahead of the festive buying season when budget-conscious families look for proven, low-maintenance cars they can live with for years.
Let’s go variant by variant, and see who gets what kind of tax relief.
The base LXI petrol manual is now priced at ₹4,98,900, down from ₹5,78,500, a cut of ₹79,600, or about 13.76 per cent. This is the largest percentage drop among the lot, and it makes the entry-level offering more compelling, especially for first-time buyers or urban commuters working tight budgets.
The VXI manual sees its price drop from ₹6,23,500 to ₹5,51,900, a reduction of ₹71,600 or 11.48 per cent. For those eyeing a well-equipped mid variant without premium frills, this is now significantly more accessible.
This higher engine variant (1.2 L) in ZXI now comes in at ₹5,95,900 (down from ₹6,52,000) — a cut of ₹56,100 or 8.60 per cent.
The ZXI Plus sees its price fall to ₹6,38,900 from ₹6,99,500, a drop of ₹60,600 or 8.66 per cent. These are modest but meaningful trims for buyers who want extra features without straying too far into crossover territory.
For those preferring automation, the VXI AMT petrol now costs ₹5,96,900, down from ₹6,73,500 a cut of ₹76,600, or 11.37 per cent.
The 1.2L ZXI AMT re-prices to ₹6,40,900 (from ₹7,02,000), a saving of ₹61,100 or 8.70 per cent
Meanwhile, 1.2L ZXI Plus AMT is now at ₹6,83,900, down from ₹7,49,500, a discount of ₹65,600 or 8.75 per cent.
The CNG variants also benefit. LXI CNG sees a steep cut of ₹79,600, bringing it down to ₹5,88,900 (a 11.91 per cent reduction).
The VXI CNG now stands at ₹6,41,900 (from ₹7,13,500), a ₹71,600 cut or about 10.04 per cent saving.
Variant
Fuel/Transmission
Old Price (Rs)
New Price (Rs)
Price Drop (Rs)
% Drop
|LXI 1.0 Petrol MT
|Petrol Manual
|5,78,500
|4,98,900
|79,600
|13.76%
|VXI 1.0 Petrol MT
|Petrol Manual
|6,23,500
|5,51,900
|71,600
|11.48%
|ZXI 1.2 Petrol MT
|Petrol Manual
|6,52,000
|5,95,900
|56,100
|8.60%
|ZXI+ 1.2 Petrol MT
|Petrol Manual
|6,99,500
|6,38,900
|60,600
|8.66%
|VXI 1.0 Petrol AMT
|Petrol AMT
|6,73,500
|5,96,900
|76,600
|11.37%
|ZXI 1.2 Petrol AMT
|Petrol AMT
|7,02,000
|6,40,900
|61,100
|8.70%
|ZXI+ 1.2 Petrol AMT
|Petrol AMT
|7,49,500
|6,83,900
|65,600
|8.75%
|LXI 1.0 CNG MT
|CNG Manual
|6,68,500
|5,88,900
|79,600
|11.91%
|VXI 1.0 CNG MT
|CNG Manual
|7,13,500
|6,41,900
|71,600
|10.04%
The steepest drop is seen on entry-level variants like LXI Petrol and LXI CNG, signalling Maruti’s clear intent to hold its dominance in the under ₹6 lakh bracket — a price-sensitive segment where first-time buyers and fleet operators make bulk decisions. The bigger engine and AMT trims still receive meaningful cuts, making it easier for buyers to stretch to a higher variant without breaking budget ceilings.
A big part of WagonR’s mass appeal comes from its tall-boy design, easy ingress-egress and practicality-first cabin. The boot capacity is 341 litres, providing more functionality than most city hatchbacks in its sector. The engine range consists of a 1.0-litre petrol (67 bhp) and a more robust 1.2-litre petrol (89 bhp), both renowned for reliability and economy on the road. The CNG model, popular with city dwellers and fleet owners alike, still provides over 32 km/kg certified economy, increasing the cost-effectiveness.
Even though it is a budget hatch, the WagonR does not cut corners on basics. The top trims come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted switches, rear parking sensors, and remote keyless entry. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD are still standard fare, in step with safety expectations today. AMT variants introduce clutch-free convenience, now even more competitively priced after GST changes.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.