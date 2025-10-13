Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets pre Diwali price cuts, becomes cheaper by ₹79,600. Check variant wise pricing

When a car sells 1,98,451 units in FY25, you know it's doing more than just holding its ground, it’s defining the segment. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR retained its crown as India’s best-selling car for the fourth straight year, edging past competitors like the Tata Punch. What’s remarkable is that this compact, no-nonsense hatchback still thrives while SUVs hog the limelight.

With the rollout of GST 2.0, Maruti has reworked the price structure of one of its most dependable mass-market performers. The result? A noticeably more accessible WagonR lineup across petrol, CNG and AMT trims, perfectly timed ahead of the festive buying season when budget-conscious families look for proven, low-maintenance cars they can live with for years.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variant-wise revisions under GST 2.0 Let’s go variant by variant, and see who gets what kind of tax relief.

WagonR 1.0 L Petrol – LXI (Manual) The base LXI petrol manual is now priced at ₹4,98,900, down from ₹5,78,500, a cut of ₹79,600, or about 13.76 per cent. This is the largest percentage drop among the lot, and it makes the entry-level offering more compelling, especially for first-time buyers or urban commuters working tight budgets.

WagonR 1.0 L Petrol – VXI (Manual) The VXI manual sees its price drop from ₹6,23,500 to ₹5,51,900, a reduction of ₹71,600 or 11.48 per cent. For those eyeing a well-equipped mid variant without premium frills, this is now significantly more accessible.

WagonR 1.2 L Petrol – ZXI & ZXI Plus (Manual) This higher engine variant (1.2 L) in ZXI now comes in at ₹5,95,900 (down from ₹6,52,000) — a cut of ₹56,100 or 8.60 per cent.

The ZXI Plus sees its price fall to ₹6,38,900 from ₹6,99,500, a drop of ₹60,600 or 8.66 per cent. These are modest but meaningful trims for buyers who want extra features without straying too far into crossover territory.

WagonR 1.0 L AMT – VXI (Auto) For those preferring automation, the VXI AMT petrol now costs ₹5,96,900, down from ₹6,73,500 a cut of ₹76,600, or 11.37 per cent.

WagonR 1.2 L AMT – ZXI & ZXI Plus The 1.2L ZXI AMT re-prices to ₹6,40,900 (from ₹7,02,000), a saving of ₹61,100 or 8.70 per cent

Meanwhile, 1.2L ZXI Plus AMT is now at ₹6,83,900, down from ₹7,49,500, a discount of ₹65,600 or 8.75 per cent.

WagonR 1.0 L CNG – LXI & VXI (Manual) The CNG variants also benefit. LXI CNG sees a steep cut of ₹79,600, bringing it down to ₹5,88,900 (a 11.91 per cent reduction).

The VXI CNG now stands at ₹6,41,900 (from ₹7,13,500), a ₹71,600 cut or about 10.04 per cent saving.

Variant Fuel/Transmission Old Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Price Drop (Rs) % Drop LXI 1.0 Petrol MT Petrol Manual 5,78,500 4,98,900 79,600 13.76% VXI 1.0 Petrol MT Petrol Manual 6,23,500 5,51,900 71,600 11.48% ZXI 1.2 Petrol MT Petrol Manual 6,52,000 5,95,900 56,100 8.60% ZXI+ 1.2 Petrol MT Petrol Manual 6,99,500 6,38,900 60,600 8.66% VXI 1.0 Petrol AMT Petrol AMT 6,73,500 5,96,900 76,600 11.37% ZXI 1.2 Petrol AMT Petrol AMT 7,02,000 6,40,900 61,100 8.70% ZXI+ 1.2 Petrol AMT Petrol AMT 7,49,500 6,83,900 65,600 8.75% LXI 1.0 CNG MT CNG Manual 6,68,500 5,88,900 79,600 11.91% VXI 1.0 CNG MT CNG Manual 7,13,500 6,41,900 71,600 10.04% The GST effect – who benefits the most? The steepest drop is seen on entry-level variants like LXI Petrol and LXI CNG, signalling Maruti’s clear intent to hold its dominance in the under ₹6 lakh bracket — a price-sensitive segment where first-time buyers and fleet operators make bulk decisions. The bigger engine and AMT trims still receive meaningful cuts, making it easier for buyers to stretch to a higher variant without breaking budget ceilings.

Why WagonR remains the first choice for Indian buyers A big part of WagonR’s mass appeal comes from its tall-boy design, easy ingress-egress and practicality-first cabin. The boot capacity is 341 litres, providing more functionality than most city hatchbacks in its sector. The engine range consists of a 1.0-litre petrol (67 bhp) and a more robust 1.2-litre petrol (89 bhp), both renowned for reliability and economy on the road. The CNG model, popular with city dwellers and fleet owners alike, still provides over 32 km/kg certified economy, increasing the cost-effectiveness.

Features that keep it relevant even after two decades Even though it is a budget hatch, the WagonR does not cut corners on basics. The top trims come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted switches, rear parking sensors, and remote keyless entry. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD are still standard fare, in step with safety expectations today. AMT variants introduce clutch-free convenience, now even more competitively priced after GST changes.