Maruti Suzuki WagonR is India's best-selling CNG car with 300,000 units

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it has sold over three lakh WagonR with company-fitted CNG kits, emerging as the highest-selling CNG vehicle in the country.

Since it was first launched in India back in 1999, WagonR's three generations have clocked over 24 lakh unit sales. The car had hit 1 lakh sales unit mark in 2004. The car was brought in 2010 along with option of CNG.

According to Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The milestone of 300,000 sales of Wagon R S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers. Maruti Suzuki has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers. We take this opportunity to thank our trusted customers for their relentless support to make Wagon R S-CNG the largest selling CNG fuelled car in India."

Maruti Suzuki had introduced BS6 compliant WagonR S-CNG variant in February at an introductory price of ₹5.32 lakh(Ex-showroom, Delhi). The WagonR S-CNG model is available in two trim options, Lxi and Lxi (O) priced at ₹5.25 lakh and ₹5.32 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Maruti Suzuki BS6 WagonR S-CNG has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent), which translates to about 8-9 kilograms of CNG. The company claimed mileage of BS6 WagonR S-CNG is 32.52 km/kg.

