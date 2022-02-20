Maruti Suzuki WagonR side mirror costs around 11,000 here. Read more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maruti Suzuki WagonR spare parts have become a prized commodity in Sri Lanka. Everyone is looking for the spare parts of WagonR these days in Sri Lanka. The supply constraints have resulted in sky rocketing prices of the Wagon R spare parts. The Maruti Suzuki-made WagonR is among popular cars in the island nation. Prone to accidents, the side mirror is the most commonly damaged parts here and so the demands for the same have shot up.

According to Reuters, "Suzuki's boxy, five-seater vehicle is hugely popular in Sri Lanka, given its low running costs. With some 30,000 of the cars sold over the past four years in a nation that has relatively high road crash rates, replacement side mirrors are commonly sought in the spare parts shops scattered across the suburb of Nugegoda."

Being under the non-essential commodities the import for the same has been struggling there as government want to cut down on its foreign reserves.

"The biggest concern right now is the difficulty in importing spare parts for maintaining the existing fleet of vehicles," said Yasendra Amerasinghe, chairman of the Ceylon Motor Traders Association (CMTA), which represents the country's major vehicle importers, told Reuters.

The CMTA estimates imports of car spare parts will fall by around 30% in value terms this fiscal year, compared to pre-pandemic levels, primarily because of the foreign exchange shortages in the past few months.

The price of reconditioned WagonR mirrors has surged by more than 35% from pre-pandemic levels to at least 30,000 Sri Lankan rupees ($148.5) per piece, the dealers said. It is roughly around ₹11,053 here.

*with inputs from Reuters

Topics Maruti Suzuki