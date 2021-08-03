Maruti Suzuki WagonR to get a new Xtra Edition: Report

The interiors of the WagonR Xtra Edition will also get cosmetic enhancements in the form of an interior styling kit

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki might soon introduce a new variant of one of its most popular cars in India, the WagonR. The company is expected to launch a new WagonR Xtra Edition which will come with cosmetic changes as well some new additions in the interiors of the car. With the new variant, Maruti Suzuki is expected to tap into the increasing demand for personal cars.

Maruti Suzuki might soon introduce a new variant of one of its most popular cars in India, the WagonR. The company is expected to launch a new WagonR Xtra Edition which will come with cosmetic changes as well some new additions in the interiors of the car. With the new variant, Maruti Suzuki is expected to tap into the increasing demand for personal cars.

According to a report by HT Auto, Maruti Suzuki will give the Xtra Edition of WagonR with a new fog lamp garnish, upper grille garnish in chrome, back door garnish in chrome as well as number plate garnish. The report further claims that it will also get front and rear bumper protector, side skirt, wheel arc cladding and body-side moulding in black colour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to a report by HT Auto, Maruti Suzuki will give the Xtra Edition of WagonR with a new fog lamp garnish, upper grille garnish in chrome, back door garnish in chrome as well as number plate garnish. The report further claims that it will also get front and rear bumper protector, side skirt, wheel arc cladding and body-side moulding in black colour. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The interiors will also get cosmetic enhancements in form of an interior styling kit. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is expected to provide a digital air inflator, trunk organizer and a car charger extender.

The report suggests that the new interior enhancement kit will be made available in the V variant of WagonR and in the 1.0-litre as well as in the 1.2-litre engine options. The price has also been tipped at around ₹23,000 for the entire kit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WagonR is a big contributor to the company's overall sales in the Indian market.

For the month of July, Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted overall total sales of 162,462 units in July 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,500 units, sales to other OEM of 4,738 units and exports of 21,224 units.

While the domestic sales in July’21 is better than that of July’20, a comparison is not meaningful because July’20 had a much lower base due to pandemic related disruptions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}