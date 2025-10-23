Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Hyundai Venue: Top 10 most fuel-efficient cars under ₹15 lakh

When it is about the Indian automobile market, the one phrase that has become immortal is ‘How much it gives?’, which refers to the fuel economy of a vehicle. Be it a car or a motorcycle, or a scooter, the question remains constant, reflecting the consumer mindset of the Indian market. While with time, the consumer preference and sentiment have evolved drastically in India, it is still one of the most price-sensitive markets in the world. When buying a car, Indian consumers still query the fuel economy figure of the vehicle, which is legitimately one of the key factors to define a car's cost efficiency proposition. This is the key reason why the popularity of CNG and hybrid cars in India has been growing at a fast pace, as these fuel technologies promise better fuel economy than petrol and diesel.

If you are one of the highly price-sensitive consumers, here is a comprehensive look at the top 10 most fuel-efficient cars in India that you can buy under ₹15 lakh.

Model ARAI fuel economy Fuel type Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 37.5 km/kg CNG Maruti Suzuki Celerio 34.43 km/kg CNG Maruti Suzuki Dzire 33.73 km/kg CNG Maruti Suzuki Swift 32.85 km/kg CNG Tata Punch 26.99 km/kg CNG Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 28.03 kmpl Strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 27.97 kmpl Strong hybrid Tata Nexon 24.08 kmpl Diesel Tata Altroz 24.2 kmpl Diesel Hyundai Venue 24.0 kmpl Diesel

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been one of the bestselling cars in India for a long time. Highly in demand among private consumers as well as the fleet operators, the compact design, practicality, affordable pricing and fuel-efficient powertrains play key roles in enhancing the appeal of this tallboy hatchback to the consumers. The availability of a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain further boosts its appeal. In the CNG mode, the WagonR promises 37.5 km/kg fuel economy.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Celerio may not be as popular as the WagonR, but it is certainly one of the most fuel-efficient cars in India. Available with petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, the Celerio returns 34.43 km/kg fuel economy in the CNG mode, which puts it at the second position in our list of top 10 fuel-efficient cars under ₹15 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire's new generation avatar ramped up its appeal significantly.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the quintessential sub-compact sedan that has been bearing the flag of the shrinking segment despite a rapid slump in the category sales owing to the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers, is one of the key fuel-efficient cars in India. The new generation model that was launched with a reworked design, fresh upmarket features and a more capable engine, along with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating, has further rejuvenated the appeal. The petrol-CNG version of the sedan returns 33.73 km/kg fuel economy in the CNG mode.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the bestselling compact hatchback in India for a long time. The design, practicality, upmarket vibe inside the cabin, and peppy engines made the car one of the most desirable ones in the country. Sharing the same engine as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Swift's 1.2-litre engine in CNG mode returns 32.85 km/kg fuel economy.

Tata Punch has become a leading revenue churner for the automaker since its inception.

Tata Punch Tata Punch became the bestselling passenger vehicle in India in 2024. The compact boxy shape, tough build, high safety rating, loads of features, affordable pricing, wider range of powertrains, and power-packed performance make this sub-compact SUV a highly popular model in India. It gets a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain that returns 26.99 km/kg fuel economy in CNG mode.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the most upmarket offerings from India's biggest carmaker. The SUV is sold through the carmaker's Nexa premium retail network. The Grand Vitara appeals to those customers who seek an upmarket SUV with loads of features, ample space inside the cabin, and impressive performance with generous fuel economy - all in an affordable price package. Available with smart hybrid technology, the Grand Vitara offers 28.03 kmpl of fuel economy.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is basically the Toyota badged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It was launched in India as part of the global Toyota-Suzuki agreement for platform and technology sharing. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares all the key components, including the powertrains. The specifications are similar as well. Just like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it gets smart hybrid technology that helps it return 27.97 kmpl fuel economy.

Tata Nexon is the most popular SUV in the Indian market, despite tough competition from rivals.

Tata Nexon Tata Nexon is one of the most popular SUVs in India. Despite tough competition in the segment, the Nexon has been able to maintain its sales consistently. The Nexon has become the key revenue churner for the brand in a short span after its launch in India. Available in a wide range of powertrain options, the Nexon's diesel version returns 24.08 kmpl fuel economy.

Tata Altroz Tata Altroz is the premium hatchback from the carmaker that received a major makeover earlier this year, becoming more upmarket. The hatchback that competes with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 is available in a wide range of powertrain choices. Its diesel version returns 24.2 kmpl of fuel economy.