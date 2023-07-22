Maruti Suzuki WagonR will not get this feature anymore. Check details1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has removed the rear defogger feature from the top variants of the WagonR, but the pricing remains unchanged. The removal may cater to price-sensitive customers, but it is concerning for the top-spec variant.
Maruti Suzuki has recently made some subtle changes to the feature list of the WagonR, one of the country's best-selling cars. Interestingly, the top variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR no longer include a rear defogger, which was previously a standard feature on the hatchback. Despite this modification, the pricing of the model remains unchanged, with prices starting at ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
