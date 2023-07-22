Maruti Suzuki has recently made some subtle changes to the feature list of the WagonR, one of the country's best-selling cars. Interestingly, the top variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR no longer include a rear defogger, which was previously a standard feature on the hatchback. Despite this modification, the pricing of the model remains unchanged, with prices starting at ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Previously, the WagonR ZXi Plus variant offered both manual and automatic transmission options and included a rear defogger as part of its features. Although its removal may appear insignificant, the feature proved to be quite useful as it significantly improved visibility. A rear defogger plays a crucial role in clearing condensation and defrosting frost from the rear windshield of the vehicle. It achieves this by heating the windshield, ensuring a clear view for the driver.

The absence of this feature on the base trims of a vehicle can be understood as a measure to cater to price-sensitive customers. However, it is quite concerning to observe the omission of the feature on the top-spec variant, especially considering its price tag of Rs. 6.75 lakh for the manual and ₹7.30 lakh for the automatic version (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). The ZXI Plus variants exclusively come equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is tuned to deliver 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

In a recent update, Maruti Suzuki made several changes to its offerings. Firstly, the mild-hybrid technology was removed from the Brezza subcompact SUV's manual variants. Additionally, the CNG variants of the Brezza had hill-hold and ESP features taken out. As a consequence of these alterations, the certified fuel efficiency of the manual Brezza also experienced a decline.

On a related note, the lower variants of the WagonR come with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. In its petrol-only configuration, the engine produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque, while in the CNG version, the power output decreases to 56 bhp and 82 Nm.