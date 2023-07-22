Hello User
Maruti Suzuki WagonR will not get this feature anymore. Check details

22 Jul 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki has removed the rear defogger feature from the top variants of the WagonR, but the pricing remains unchanged. The removal may cater to price-sensitive customers, but it is concerning for the top-spec variant.

The company introduced its first CNG model – Maruti Suzuki 2010 Wagon R CNG during this period. Celerio, its first offering with the automated technology and the intelligently priced AMTs also introduced.

Maruti Suzuki has recently made some subtle changes to the feature list of the WagonR, one of the country's best-selling cars. Interestingly, the top variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR no longer include a rear defogger, which was previously a standard feature on the hatchback. Despite this modification, the pricing of the model remains unchanged, with prices starting at 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Previously, the WagonR ZXi Plus variant offered both manual and automatic transmission options and included a rear defogger as part of its features. Although its removal may appear insignificant, the feature proved to be quite useful as it significantly improved visibility. A rear defogger plays a crucial role in clearing condensation and defrosting frost from the rear windshield of the vehicle. It achieves this by heating the windshield, ensuring a clear view for the driver.

The absence of this feature on the base trims of a vehicle can be understood as a measure to cater to price-sensitive customers. However, it is quite concerning to observe the omission of the feature on the top-spec variant, especially considering its price tag of Rs. 6.75 lakh for the manual and 7.30 lakh for the automatic version (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). The ZXI Plus variants exclusively come equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is tuned to deliver 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

In a recent update, Maruti Suzuki made several changes to its offerings. Firstly, the mild-hybrid technology was removed from the Brezza subcompact SUV's manual variants. Additionally, the CNG variants of the Brezza had hill-hold and ESP features taken out. As a consequence of these alterations, the certified fuel efficiency of the manual Brezza also experienced a decline.

On a related note, the lower variants of the WagonR come with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. In its petrol-only configuration, the engine produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque, while in the CNG version, the power output decreases to 56 bhp and 82 Nm.

22 Jul 2023, 05:00 PM IST
