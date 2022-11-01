Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG and Baleno S-CNG unveiled: Price and other details

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its S-CNG portfolio in the country. The company has introduced CNG variants of the Baleno premium hatchback and the XL6 premium MPV. Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG will be available in two variants. Delta, manual transmission (MT) and Zeta (MT) tagged priced at ₹8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.21 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG will be offered in Zeta (MT) variant. It will cost ₹12.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

