Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG and Baleno S-CNG unveiled: Price and other details

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its S-CNG portfolio in the country. The company has introduced CNG variants of the Baleno premium hatchback and the XL6 premium MPV. Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG will be available in two variants. Delta, manual transmission (MT) and Zeta (MT) tagged priced at ₹8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.21 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG will be offered in Zeta (MT) variant. It will cost ₹12.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
The New Age Baleno is equipped with a host of class-leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features. The hatchback has a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg and will offer a 6-airbags variant to customers. Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG will be equipped with features like in-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features. It will have a 17.78cm Smart Play Pro touch-infotainment system with on-board voice assistance.
The hatchback will offer support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It will come with a MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, 60:40 rear split seats and many more.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that can deliver 90PS of max power and 113Nm of peak torque in the petrol mode. In the CNG mode, the hatchback is said to offer 77PS of max power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. The new CNG options come with a manual transmission.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 premium MPV powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is said to produce 87bhp power at 5,500rpm. It has a peak torque of 121.5Nm at 4,200rpm. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. In the petrol mode, the engine is capable of producing 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Safety features include Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold, LED front fog lamps, a strong HEARTECT Platform
The New Age Baleno S-CNG and all-new XL6 S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from ₹18,403 and ₹30,821 respectively.
