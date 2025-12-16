Year-end offers: Maruti Suzuki cars available with up to ₹2.19 lakh discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering comprehensive year-end benefits ranging up to ₹2.19 lakh, on its entire passenger vehicle range in December 2025. The benefits include direct consumer cash discounts, exchange or scrappage bonuses, corporate or institutional schemes and rural offers. Also, these benefits are being offers on both the Arena and Nexa retail networks of Maruti Suzuki. However, the spectrum of benefits vary depending on the model, variant, dealership and region. The move comes as the automaker and its dealerships aim to clear the inventory of the vehicles of this model year.

The year-end benefits come at a time when Maruti Suzuki is already witnessing a robust demand across its portfolio. These year-end offers are valid only for the current month, and can be availed till December 31.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara available with up to ₹ 2.19 lakh benefit

Maruti Suzuki Arena year-end offers Maruti Suzuki Nexa year-end offers Models Up to Model Up to Alto K10 ₹ 52,500 Ignis ₹ 82,100 S-Presso ₹ 52,500 Baleno ₹ 57,100 WagonR ₹ 58,100 Fronx ₹ 65,000 Celerio ₹ 52,500 Grand Vitara ₹ 2.19 lakh Swift ₹ 55,000 Jimny ₹ 1 lakh Dzire ₹ 12,500 XL6 ₹ 50,000 Ertiga ₹ 10,000 Invicto ₹ 2.15 lakh Eeco ₹ 52,500 Brezza ₹ 40,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering year-end benefits across its entire passenger vehicle lineup. The benefits include not only cash discounts, but exchange bonus, corporate bonus, scrappage bonus, rural discounts, etc. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with the maximum benefit worth of ₹2.19 lakh. The Invicto MPV too is available with up to ₹2.15 lakh benefits. Among others, Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV is available with benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh. Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with benefits worth of ₹82,000.