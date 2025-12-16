Year-end offers: Maruti Suzuki cars available with up to ₹2.19 lakh discounts

Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki, the biggest carmaker of India is offering up to 2.19 lakh benefits across its entire range of passenger vehicles, through the Arena and Nexa channels.

Mainak Das
Updated16 Dec 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki is offering comprehensive year-end benefits ranging up to 2.19 lakh, on its entire passenger vehicle range in December 2025. The benefits include direct consumer cash discounts, exchange or scrappage bonuses, corporate or institutional schemes and rural offers. Also, these benefits are being offers on both the Arena and Nexa retail networks of Maruti Suzuki. However, the spectrum of benefits vary depending on the model, variant, dealership and region. The move comes as the automaker and its dealerships aim to clear the inventory of the vehicles of this model year.

The year-end benefits come at a time when Maruti Suzuki is already witnessing a robust demand across its portfolio. These year-end offers are valid only for the current month, and can be availed till December 31.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara available with up to 2.19 lakh benefit

Maruti Suzuki Arena year-end offersMaruti Suzuki Nexa year-end offers
ModelsUp toModelUp to
Alto K10 52,500Ignis 82,100
S-Presso 52,500Baleno 57,100
WagonR 58,100Fronx 65,000
Celerio 52,500Grand Vitara 2.19 lakh
Swift 55,000Jimny 1 lakh
Dzire 12,500XL6 50,000
Ertiga 10,000Invicto 2.15 lakh
Eeco 52,500
Brezza 40,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering year-end benefits across its entire passenger vehicle lineup. The benefits include not only cash discounts, but exchange bonus, corporate bonus, scrappage bonus, rural discounts, etc. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with the maximum benefit worth of 2.19 lakh. The Invicto MPV too is available with up to 2.15 lakh benefits. Among others, Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV is available with benefits worth up to 1 lakh. Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with benefits worth of 82,000.

Among the Arena range of passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with maximum benefits, worth of up to 58,100. The lowest benefits is available on the highly popular MPV Ertiga, worth 10,000. Other popular small cars like Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, and Eeco are available with benefits worth of up to 52,500. The Swift and Brezza, two of the bestsellers of the car manufacturer, are available with benefits worth of 55,000 and 40,000, respectively. Since the launch of the new generation model, the Dzire has been finding an increasing number of takers, and this sedan is available with benefits worth of up to 12,500 in December 2025.

