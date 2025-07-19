Maruti Suzuki's first EV could debut on Sept 3. Here's everything to know

Maruti Suzuki has sent out an invite for September 3, 2025. It is expected that the brand's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara will be launched on that day. As the first electric model from Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market, this SUV is one of the most anticipated EV launches of the year.

The e-Vitara will compete in a growing segment of electric SUVs, taking on popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, BE.06, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV. While the Indian version is yet to be fully revealed, the e-Vitara is already on sale in the UK, offering key insights into its features and performance capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Exterior Styling The e-Vitara showcases a futuristic and clean design, in line with modern electric vehicles. It sports LED projector headlamps, Y-shaped LED DRLs, and integrated front fog lamps. Being an EV, it ditches the conventional radiator grille, giving it a sleek and aerodynamic front look. The profile is enhanced with black body cladding and 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. At the back, a blacked-out bumper, three-piece LED tail lamps, and a connecting gloss black strip give it a distinctive appearance.

A file photo of the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, held in January 2025. The SUV will be manufactured by Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Interior and Features Inside the cabin, the e-Vitara is designed to impress with a dual-screen setup that includes a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. A dual-spoke steering wheel, rectangular AC vents, auto-dimming rearview mirror (IRVM), and semi-leatherette upholstery elevate the premium feel. Key features also include an electronic parking brake, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof. For safety, it offers seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Battery, Range, and Performance Internationally, the e-Vitara is available with two battery configurations: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh version provides a range of up to 344 km (WLTP) and features a front-wheel-drive (FWD) electric motor delivering 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque.

The 61 kWh battery is offered in both FWD and all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants. The FWD setup delivers 171 bhp and a maximum range of 426 km, while the AWD version boosts power to 181 bhp and 307 Nm, offering a slightly lower range of 395 km.

In a major move towards electric mobility, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first electric car, the e Vitara, at an international event in Milan, Italy.

Charging is quick and convenient. The 49 kWh battery takes around 6.5 hours with a 7 kW AC charger and 4.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. The 61 kWh pack requires approximately nine hours with 7 kW and 5.5 hours using 11 kW. Both battery packs can fast charge from 10% to 80% in just 45 minutes via DC fast charging.