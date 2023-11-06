Maruti Swift Facelift: Spy video reveals sleeker design and enhanced features

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce the facelifted version of the Swift hatchback in the coming year. In anticipation of its launch, the automaker has been observed testing the upcoming Swift on Indian roads. A recently surfaced online video showcases certain noteworthy features of the India-specific variant, offering a glimpse of what is to come.

Suzuki Motor unveiled the new Swift during the Japan Auto Show. Nevertheless, the version of the Swift destined for the Indian market might differ slightly in its specifications and features.

According to a report by HT Auto, a YouTube video displays two camouflaged test models of the upcoming Swift being tested together on a highway in Haryana. The exterior shows glimpses of the grille pattern, headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels, while certain parts of the interior are visible in spy shots. The facelifted Swift, as previewed in Japan, is expected to introduce various updates in appearance, features, and powertrain in its new iteration.

The upcoming Swift will feature a fresh grille design, resembling the one found on the Fronx SUV. The grille will have a glossy black finish and a slightly reduced size compared to the current generation model. The LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs) can be seen through the camouflage. The facelifted Swift will incorporate new LED headlights and front bumpers, while the overall structure of the Swift remains largely unchanged.

On the sides, the test models were observed with blacked-out alloy wheels, although the production version is anticipated to feature new diamond-cut alloy wheels. Furthermore, at the rear, updates have been made to the taillights.

Suzuki has officially announced that the new Swift will utilize an enhanced iteration of the existing Heartect platform. In terms of dimensions, the facelifted Swift will have an increased length, measuring 3,860 mm, a gain of approximately 15 mm. However, the width will be reduced by 30 mm to 1,695 mm, and the height will be decreased by 40 mm to 1,500 mm. The wheelbase size remains unchanged at 2,540 mm.

In terms of the interior, the upcoming Swift will undergo substantial updates, incorporating the latest features offered in Maruti's new generation models. This includes a freestanding 9-inch infotainment screen, which has been glimpsed through the windows in spy shots.

Among the anticipated features in the Swift facelift are a new digital driver display, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and compatibility with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The anticipated powertrain for the Maruti Swift facelift includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of producing around 88.76 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. There is a possibility that the new Swift may incorporate hybrid technology to improve its fuel efficiency.

Additionally, Suzuki has confirmed that the new Swift will be equipped with level-2 ADAS technology. The prospect of the Swift becoming the first hatchback in India to feature ADAS remains to be confirmed.

