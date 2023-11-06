Maruti Swift Facelift: Spy video reveals sleeker design and enhanced features
Maruti Suzuki is testing the facelifted Swift hatchback in India, with a video showing the camouflaged test models on the highway. The updated Swift is expected to feature a new grille design, LED headlights, and various interior updates, including a 9-inch infotainment screen.
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce the facelifted version of the Swift hatchback in the coming year. In anticipation of its launch, the automaker has been observed testing the upcoming Swift on Indian roads. A recently surfaced online video showcases certain noteworthy features of the India-specific variant, offering a glimpse of what is to come.