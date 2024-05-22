Auto News
Indian automakers resist Europe-like fuel efficiency standards
Alisha Sachdev 4 min read 22 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST
SummaryMajor OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and M&M believe meeting the targets will be challenging even with widespread electrification
New Delhi: Indian automakers are resisting a proposal by the country's energy efficiency and conservation agency to align fuel efficiency standards with Europe’s new vehicle carbon emission norms, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.
