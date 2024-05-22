Indian automakers resist Europe-like fuel efficiency standards

New Delhi: Indian automakers are resisting a proposal by the country's energy efficiency and conservation agency to align fuel efficiency standards with Europe’s new vehicle carbon emission norms, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint .

The automakers, in discussions with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), have insisted that despite significant investments in electrification, internal combustion-engine vehicles will dominate the market for the next decade, making the proposed target of 70 gm per kilometre of CO2 emissions by 2030 "highly impractical".

An expert committee steered by the BEE and advised by US non-profit International Council on Clean Transportation has impressed upon automakers in confidential meetings that it wants to accelerate India's CO2 reduction efforts, and encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by imposing stricter standards on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

This would include penalties for non-compliance with emissions reduction norms.

The European Union aims to completely phase out sales of fossil fuel-run passenger vehicles by 2035, while India does not have such a deadline yet.

While the government has set a 30% electrification target by 2030, various industry estimates project EV penetration in India's car market to be much lower. A BNP Paribas report, published on 2 May, estimates India will see 15% electrification in EVs by 2030.

The BEE is holding consultations to formulate corporate average fuel efficiency or CAFE III and IV norms to set targets for automakers to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. CAFE III and CAFE IV norms will kick in from 2027 and 2030, respectively.

Currently, the government has a 113 gm per km CO2 emissions threshold for automakers under the prevailing CAFE-II norms. By 2027, the BEE has proposed to bring it down to close to 94 g/km, sources in the know told Mint.

It is worth noting that eight out of 18 OEMs reportedly did not meet CAFE-II norms in 2023, which could cumulatively attract upwards of ₹1,000 crore in penalty.

Mint did not receive a formal response from BEE at the time of publishing this story.

Low carbon roadmap

The environment, forests and climate change ministry, in its report on India's long-term low-carbon development strategy, has outlined that "reducing fuel demand and greenhouse gas emissions through improved fuel efficiency" is an important element of its low-carbon transport roadmap.

“India will achieve this through raised standards, optimized networks, improved technologies, and fleet modernization," the report said.

“The automotive industry has strongly opposed this proposal. It will have devastating effects on sales, jobs and the financial health of OEMs if such stringent rules come into effect, given the nascency of the EV technology in India, and its underdeveloped charging infrastructure compared to Europe, against which the BEE is benchmarking India's carbon emissions," one of the three persons cited above said.

"So there is certainly a rift between the two currently, and it is reasonable to believe such standards cannot come to pass as it is", he added.

Mint learned that some sections of the auto industry have also sought a carbon trading mechanism, which will enable OEMs to buy and sell carbon credits, but the proposal isn't actively being considered yet. In Europe, OEMs that exceed their CO2 emissions targets for vehicles are able to purchase carbon credits or allowances from other OEMs to offset their excess emissions.

“It is an ambitious target for sure. The bigger play is to reduce oil imports but such a hastened electrification will come up at a cost, which will affect demand negatively. It'll be challenging to meet such a target - so I don't believe the government will go for such strict standards," another person cited above said, declining to be identified as the talks are private.

Industry pushback

While the auto industry is a divided house at this point in time on the issue of electric vehicles versus hybrids, it has taken a collective stance to oppose the proposal presented by BEE, even as several stakeholder consultations, involving the ministry of heavy industries and petroleum and natural gas, are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks.

Major OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra & Mahindra believe meeting the targets will be challenging even with widespread electrification.

"The government has to balance out the interests of the entire industry. So it'll take a long time to arrive at a consensus, though BEE has now accelerated its discussions", a senior industry executive privy to the discussions told Mint.

A BNP Paribas report estimates electrification of passenger cars to reach 15% by 2030, half of the 30% target the government had set.

"We see inflection in electrification to be at least a year away. FY25 will be a critical year for the industry, in our view, given multiple EV model launches (some of which could be at lower price points) from market leaders, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and M&M, and most importantly the potential entry of Maruti Suzuki, the market leader in the ICE segment. We see ePV penetration reaching 15% by 2030."

"The government is actively engaged with more than USD11b of manufacturing incentives offered, on top of demand incentives, spread across EV OEMs, suppliers, and cell manufacturers", it adds.

A report by non-profit think tank InfluenceMaps found automotive industry associations opposing climate regulation in seven key regions (Australia, EU, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the US).

“In the US, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation has led opposition to ambitious fuel economy (CAFE) and GHG emissions standards, while in Australia, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) led a strategic campaign to weaken fuel efficiency standards," the analysis said.

“Of the eight automotive industry associations included in this study, every automaker (except Tesla), remains a member of at least two of these groups, with most automakers a member of at least five of these associations globally," it added.