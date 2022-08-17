Maruti Suzuki India will launch the 2022 Alto K10 on August 18. The upcoming car is expected to come with a new engine option. It may also feature upgrades to the interior as well as exterior design. For those unaware, Maruti Suzuki India is already accepting booking of the 2022 Alto K10. The car can be booked paying an initial amount of ₹10,000.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Alto K10: Expected features

Earlier this week, a video of the upcoming car leaked online giving a peek into the car’s cabin. As per the video, the 2022 Alto K10 may come with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. It looked identical to the ones coming with S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R. It is rumoured that the car may come with support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Steering wheel of the car can be seen featuring mounted controls for the infotainment. The car’s cabin may have an all-black theme with silver accents around aircon vents and the infotainment unit. The dashboard will also feature control for central and window locking. Maruti Suzuki 2022 Alto K10 may offer dual front bags, ABS and ESP as safety features.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Alto K10 is said to come powered by a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine. It may come with start/stop technology and may have an output of 66bhp and 89Nm torque. The engine is said to come equipped with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. According to online rumours, the car may come in different models- Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi.