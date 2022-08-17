Maruti to launch 2022 Alto K10 in India on August 18: What to expect1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki 2022 Alto K10 may have a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.
Maruti Suzuki India will launch the 2022 Alto K10 on August 18. The upcoming car is expected to come with a new engine option. It may also feature upgrades to the interior as well as exterior design. For those unaware, Maruti Suzuki India is already accepting booking of the 2022 Alto K10. The car can be booked paying an initial amount of ₹10,000.