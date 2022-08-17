Maruti to launch 2022 Alto K10 in India on August 18: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Alto K10 is said to come powered by a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine. It may come with start/stop technology and may have an output of 66bhp and 89Nm torque. The engine is said to come equipped with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. According to online rumours, the car may come in different models- Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi.