Maruti to not produce Vitara Brezza at Toyota Bidadi plant

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it won't be producing the Vitara Brezza from Toyota Kirloskar Motor's plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. Earlier, the company had decided to build the Brezza at the plant.

The MSI board had approved production of Vitara Brezza at TKM's Bidadi plant from 2022, back in March last year.

Instead of the Vitara Brezza, Maruti will be providing another model to be built at the TKM plant in Karnataka. However, there's no specific model that has been disclosed. Currently, work at the plant had been suspended temporarily due to an existing issue between the worker union and the management.

"The Board has, today, approved to change the model to be manufactured at TKM from Vitara Brezza to another model," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

As per a global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, MSI sells Vitara Brezza to TKM which makes some design changes and then sells the model as Urban Cruiser in the domestic market.

Apart from the Brezza, TKM also gets MSI's premium hatchback Baleno under the same arrangement and sells it as Glanza in the market.

In March 2018, in continuation of their partnership discussions that kicked off in 2017, Suzuki agreed to supply premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota, while Toyota in return decided to supply its Corolla sedan to Suzuki.

The companies later went on to expand the scope of their collaboration and discuss new joint projects in the fields of technological development, vehicle production, and market development.

Under the agreement, TKM would manufacture models developed by Suzuki for sale in India through their respective brand networks.

The two companies also decided to look at cooperation in exports of models developed by Suzuki, including those produced by TKM -- the Indian arm of Toyota-- from India to Africa and other markets through their global sales networks.

With inputs from PTI

