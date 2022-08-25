Maruti to play key role in India’s manufacturing story: R.C. Bhargava

It’s almost unbelievable. When we started, people gave us a very short life expectancy. When Osamu Suzuki signed the joint venture with the government, his critics in Japan took a similar view, announcing the beginning of the end for Suzuki. The market was at 30,000-40,000 cars a year in 1980 and people asked us why we were planning 100,000 additional cars. Whom will you sell them to? That was the atmosphere when we started and we were all very diffident. When I left the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join Maruti, my colleagues thought that I was daft. This guy who was most likely to become a cabinet secretary is joining a company that has no future, a sort of a political company...what was wrong with him? Looking back and seeing how things have panned out over 40 years, one starts wondering, how it all happened. Why did it all happen in a country where, till recently, nobody gave any priority to manufacturing or thought it wasn’t something that India could be good at? But here we are. We changed the face of manufacturing, which changed the face of the automobile industry. We changed how people saw India as a manufacturing country.

