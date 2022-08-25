Maruti to play key role in India’s manufacturing story: R.C. Bhargava

In an interview, Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava looks back at Maruti’s 40-year alliance with Suzuki, and reminiscences on a journey that started as a government pet project in socialist India to become the undisputed leader in the passenger car market
NEW DELHI :As the Indian car market comes of age, its largest manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is scripting a strategy to maintain its pole position for the next 25 years. In an interview, former civil servant and the founding leader and chairman of Maruti, R.C. Bhargava, looks back at Maruti’s 40-year alliance with Suzuki, and reminiscences on a journey that started as a government pet project in socialist India to become the undisputed leader in the passenger car market. The organization, known for its frugal management style, gave India its first locally-manufactured mass-market car. Bhargava shares his valuable lessons with an industry, which is standing at the cusp of significant changes. Edited excerpts:
In the era of Premier Padminis and Ambassadors, you launched the Maruti 800 in 1983, the iconic small car that changed the face of Indian automotive manufacturing. As you celebrate 40 years, what are your thoughts on the company’s successful journey?
It’s almost unbelievable. When we started, people gave us a very short life expectancy. When Osamu Suzuki signed the joint venture with the government, his critics in Japan took a similar view, announcing the beginning of the end for Suzuki. The market was at 30,000-40,000 cars a year in 1980 and people asked us why we were planning 100,000 additional cars. Whom will you sell them to? That was the atmosphere when we started and we were all very diffident. When I left the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join Maruti, my colleagues thought that I was daft. This guy who was most likely to become a cabinet secretary is joining a company that has no future, a sort of a political company...what was wrong with him? Looking back and seeing how things have panned out over 40 years, one starts wondering, how it all happened. Why did it all happen in a country where, till recently, nobody gave any priority to manufacturing or thought it wasn’t something that India could be good at? But here we are. We changed the face of manufacturing, which changed the face of the automobile industry. We changed how people saw India as a manufacturing country.
Did the Japanese bring in a new ethos to your working style? India had little skill in auto manufacturing in the 1980s. What were the lessons?
We (V. Krishnamurthy and I) realised that if we followed the conventional ways of working of a public sector unit, our chances of success were very low. The discussions with the Japanese and particularly with Mr. Suzuki opened a new window. We realised that if the Japanese with the handicap in terms of availability of minerals and energy resources and the distance to markets could succeed, why not us? Suzuki said he will do everything to get us up to the right quality and production standard, but we had to listen to him. We became very good students. We learnt from the Japanese. But we also realised we could not do a cut-and- paste job. Japanese culture, their discipline, background and homogeneity are very different from our diverse society, with the domination of individualism more than collective working. So, our task was to learn what worked in Japan and how we can adapt those practices and develop our own systems to make it work in India.
Trust and partnership were two key learnings we got straight away from the Japanese. Then Suzuki talked of other things such as punctuality and productivity. Attendance in Maruti is now 96-97%. The third part was frugal management. One must not fritter away money. Very few companies have strong internal resources. They’re all heavily indebted. From the beginning, we were very frugal and the result has been that we have grown from our initial 100,000 annual capacity to more than 1.5 million from internal resources. We are now going to set up a manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, which will go up to one million units, all from internal resources. We have ₹41,000 crore cash reserves. We are debt-free. This is the strength of frugal management.
Do you see Maruti facing challenges, as new entrants intensify the competitive landscape?
I don’t think there’s any chance for anyone to overtake us for a long, long time in India. In the last 2-3years, we have lost some market share, but that is temporary. It happened in the past as well but we recovered. We will recover pretty soon. I do not see Maruti lagging in terms of technology, productivity, or quality in any way, in India and the world. Suzuki Japan is the leader in small cars and small cars will remain a major product in India. Today 70-75% cars are under four metres. We also have the alliance between Suzuki and Toyota. With this lineup of technology, resources, alliances, and support, we are focusing on next 25 years, where Maruti will participate strongly in the Indian manufacturing landscape.
Does Toyota tie up open up new export opportunities?
We doubled exports in two years. When our Kharkhoda plant goes on stream in 2025, export volumes will go up. New markets are opening up and, we will increase our tech capabilities. The other factor is the free-trade agreements (FTAs), the commerce ministry is signing. In the past, we’ve looked upon FTAs with some suspicion because we thought we can’t compete. Now, FTAs are opportunities to increase exports. Enough has happened to make us confident that we can compete. We have a role to play in what India will do in the next 25 years and we will do our best to play that role