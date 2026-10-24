Maruti Victoris crosses 1.5 lakh sales as Aurum Edition arrives at ₹22,990

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the Victoris Aurum Edition in India to mark the SUV’s first anniversary and celebrate its sales milestones. The special edition is available for the Victoris Strong Hybrid and gets a cosmetic accessory kit priced at ₹22,990, excluding the vehicle’s price. It includes copper coloured styling accents, chrome accents and new cabin protection mats.

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The launch follows the Victoris' 1.5 lakh cumulative sales since launch in September 2025. The sales data as of September 2026 showed the SUV was up to 147,602 units, with the October sales pushing it over the mark. Maruti Suzuki has appointed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as the face of the Aurum Edition’s promotional campaign.

Maruti Victoris Aurum Edition: What’s new? The copper coloured inserts on the front, side and rear skid plates and wheel arches were added to the car and are known as the "Victoris Aurum Edition" for the Latin word for gold. Chrome accessories have been added to the front grille, fenders, bumpers, body-side mouldings and door visors.

₹22,990 includes all-weather 3D cabin mats, 3D boot mat and a rear trunk sill guard. These additions are about style and functionality. Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any changes in the mechanical aspect of the special edition.

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Maruti Victoris sales cross 1.5 lakh mark Based on the provided sales data, the sales figure for the Victoris for the period September 2025 to September 2026 was 147,602 units. It has sold an average of 11,354 units every month over the past 12 months.

The SUV sold 111,335 units, averaging 12,371 units per month in the first half of 2026 (January to September), according to sales data. It was also the runner-up in the sales chart comparison of midsize SUVs supplied, with the Hyundai Creta selling combined internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) units of 143,424 for the same period.

Maruti Suzuki claims record first-year sales In its announcement, Maruti Suzuki claimed that the Victoris recorded the highest first-year sales for a newly launched passenger vehicle model in India. Besides, it was also the quickest-selling passenger car in the country to achieve the milestone of 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh sales, the company said.

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Speaking of the launch, Partho Banerjee, Sr Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the Aurum Edition acknowledges the sales performance of the SUV and provides styling upgrades for the festive season.

Indo carmaker Victoris has also been awarded the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2026 by the company. The Aurum Edition provides an upgrade to the exterior of any Strong Hybrid purchased, but there are no revealed changes to the engine or other drivability aspects.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.