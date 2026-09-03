Maruti looks to take the fast lane in EV sales in 4 months

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki’s electric vehicle (EV) push in India is set to take a little longer to gather pace. The country’s largest carmaker expects its capacity constraints to ease over the next three to four months, pushing the domestic ramp-up of EVs into 2027, even as the country sees their sales picking up and rivals Tata Motors PV and Mahindra & Mahindra building on their early lead.

The company has delayed scaling up of domestic EV capacity earlier as well. On 1 June it had said the ramp-up was likely post September with the EV production line at Hansalpur, Gujarat, coming up. Prior to this, the initial expectation was July.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' (Siam) annual convention, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer of sales and marketing head at Maruti Suzuki, said the company will take three to four months to ramp up output to ease capacity constraints for EVs, which are currently limited to 2,000 a month for the domestic market.

Maruti now has a solo EV model, the eVitara. The model's exports started in August last year, while domestic sales took off in February. It is working on more EV models, including a small vehicle to tap growth in the segment. The eVitara is also rebadged as Toyota eBella in the Indian market, with Maruti having committed its production lines for Toyota's production.

The carmaker had inaugurated a dedicated line for EVs at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat in July with an annual capacity of 250,000 after having launched a 250,000 line in May at Kharkhoda in Haryana. The company is exporting these electric vehicles across the world, with a large share going to Europe.

The capacity scale-up is taking time as the new production lines are stabilizing. “It takes time to stabilize," Banerjee said to a query on capacity constraints for EVs. While there are expectations that the production lines will immediately scale, it takes time to ramp up the new facilities, he said.

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The company has an overall installed capacity of 2.9 million units, with 0.5 million added in the current fiscal amid robust growth in domestic car sales. Towards this growth push, the company has committed ₹77,500 crore capital expenditure by financial year 2031.

India's EV sales grew 84% in the financial year 2026 to nearly 200,000 units, with a 4.2% penetration (the share of EVs in total passenger vehicle sales), as per Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). The momentum has continued in the current fiscal, with July data from the federation showing that monthly EV sales surged 83% to nearly 33,000 with a 7.9% penetration.