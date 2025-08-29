Maruti’s upcoming SUV: Can it disrupt the market for Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon?

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to debut its all-new midsize SUV on September 3, 2025, and it will be sold through the Arena network. Internally codenamed as the Y17, it is tentatively referred to as the Maruti Suzuki Escudo, but the name could be changed at the time of launch. The SUV will sit between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the automaker’s lineup, effectively becoming Arena’s new flagship offering.

Upon arrival, the Escudo will be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, which dominates midsize SUV sales, and the Tata Nexon, a consistent volume player in the segment. The new SUV will mark Maruti Suzuki’s second entry into the midsize SUV space, with the automaker aiming to strengthen its footprint in the highly competitive segment.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: What features does it get? The Escudo is expected to feature a long list of modern features that signal Maruti’s intent to make more upmarket products that stay in line with consumer expectations of the segment. Industry reports suggest the SUV will include Level-2 ADAS, a powered tailgate, and even Dolby Atmos audio.

Inside, it is expected to offer a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. If these make it to production, the Escudo would stand closer to the Creta in terms of its tech suite, while simultaneously being more accessible in the lower-spec trims.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: What comes under the hood? Powertrain choices are expected to broaden its appeal, and while official details are yet to be confirmed, the Maruti Escudo is likely to carry over engine options from the Grand Vitara. Alongside the familiar 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol engine (with a possible CNG variant in the pipeline), the SUV is further expected to be offered with the Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre strong hybrid that makes a combined output of 150 bhp and 263 Nm, mated to an e-CVT. Notably, the Escudo may be the first Maruti model to feature an underbody CNG kit, which frees up more boot space. A 4WD option could additionally be on the table, expanding its versatility against urban-focused offerings like the Nexon and Creta.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Pricing and outlook Pricing is expected to range between ₹9–10 lakh for the base variants and ₹18–19 lakh for the top-spec versions (ex-showroom). If pricing aligns with expectations, this would undercut the Creta’s starting price, and if positioned aggressively, could lure buyers weighing options between the compact SUV segment and the lower end of the midsize SUV market.