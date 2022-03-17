Maserati has announced its plans for the market launch of the electric range, Maserati Folgore. Announced at the “MMXX: Time to be Audacious" event in September 2020, Maserati has completed the revamp of the brand and is now ready for the market launch of Folgore, the new 100% electric range.

All Maserati models will come in a 100% electric version by 2025: the MC20 super sports car, the new Quattroporte sport sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV will complete the Maserati Folgore offering to attract the new luxury consumer in all market segments.

The new GranTurismo will be the first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions. Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut in the market in 2023. The new GranTurismo will offer technical solutions derived from Formula E. Next year, the all-new Grecale SUV – scheduled for launch in the next few days – will also become available in an electric version.

In 2021, the Stellantis Group's only luxury brand reported an increase in its global market share to 2.4%, specifically at 2.9% and 2.7% in North America and China, respectively. Last year, Maserati recorded growth in sales, at 41% year-on-year with a total of 24,269 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide. Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) margin stood at 5.1% and Net Revenues were €2,021 million.

Maserati is carving out the path that will make it the first luxury brand to launch a 100% electric sports car. Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment and will be the first luxury brand to complete its electric line-up by 2025.

The Folgore full-electric strategy has been developed with customers’ requirements in mind, said Maserati.

Maserati plan is part of the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030" strategic plan announced on 1st March. All the brand’s new models will be developed, engineered and produced 100% in Italy, and will be adopting electric powertrains.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.