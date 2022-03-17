Maserati announces all-electric Folgore, plans entire electric range by 2025

The new GranTurismo will be the first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions. Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut in the market in 2023. The new GranTurismo will offer technical solutions derived from Formula E. Next year, the all-new Grecale SUV – scheduled for launch in the next few days – will also become available in an electric version.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}