Home >Auto News >Maserati feels pain of chip crunch with delayed luxury SUV

Maserati feels pain of chip crunch with delayed luxury SUV

The model named after a type of wind is due to be produced in Cassino, Italy. 
1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Bloomberg

The Stellantis NV-owned brand on Monday delayed the premiere of its Grecale sports-utility vehicle to next spring from Nov. 16, citing supply-chain issues.

The global chip crunch that’s disrupted auto production for months just hit another manufacturer: Italian luxury-car maker Maserati SpA.

“In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand," Maserati said in a statement. 

The model -- named after a type of wind -- is due to be produced in Cassino, Italy.

