Maserati feels pain of chip crunch with delayed luxury SUV

Maserati feels pain of chip crunch with delayed luxury SUV1 min read . 06:55 PM IST
The Stellantis NV-owned brand on Monday delayed the premiere of its Grecale sports-utility vehicle to next spring from Nov. 16, citing supply-chain issues.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Stellantis NV-owned brand on Monday delayed the premiere of its Grecale sports-utility vehicle to next spring from Nov. 16, citing supply-chain issues.
The global chip crunch that’s disrupted auto production for months just hit another manufacturer: Italian luxury-car maker Maserati SpA.
The global chip crunch that’s disrupted auto production for months just hit another manufacturer: Italian luxury-car maker Maserati SpA.
The Stellantis NV-owned brand on Monday delayed the premiere of its Grecale sports-utility vehicle to next spring from Nov. 16, citing supply-chain issues.
The Stellantis NV-owned brand on Monday delayed the premiere of its Grecale sports-utility vehicle to next spring from Nov. 16, citing supply-chain issues.
“In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand," Maserati said in a statement.
The model -- named after a type of wind -- is due to be produced in Cassino, Italy.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!