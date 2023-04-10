Maserati Fuoriserie customization program launched in India. Details2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:44 PM IST
- As part of the Fuoriserie programme, customers can revamp the exterior paint colour to the leather seats and carbon fibre trims of their Maserati.
Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has announced its foray into the Indian market with its exclusive customisation program, Fuoriserie. The program, the company says, is a unique personalization initiative that enables customers to design and personalize their trident vehicles to suit their unique tastes and preferences.
