Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has announced its foray into the Indian market with its exclusive customisation program, Fuoriserie. The program, the company says, is a unique personalization initiative that enables customers to design and personalize their trident vehicles to suit their unique tastes and preferences.

As part of the Fuoriserie programme, customers can revamp the exterior paint colour to the leather seats and carbon fibre trims of their Maserati. To make the customization process more manageable, Maserati has created three collections: Corsa, Unica, and Futura, each of which embodies the brand's ethos of power, sportiness, elegance, and innovation.

These collections offer a wide range of options and combinations to help customers create a truly bespoke Maserati that reflects their individuality.

The first car that opted for this elite program was delivered recently in Chennai, India. A custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo in Blu Denim Solid paint and 21-inch Staggered Helios wheels made roads into the country. With a Ferrari-built 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumping out 580 horsepower this Fuoriserie edition of the Levante Trofeo rushes from 0-100 KMPH in 4.1-seconds.

Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India at Maserati, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of this Fuoriserie customisation program in India. He stated, “Bringing our Fuoriserie customization program to the Indian market is a source of great excitement for us. Our values of Italian luxury and exclusivity are ingrained in Maserati's DNA, and we are proud to offer our customers a unique experience that reflects their individuality.

With the Fuoriserie range, we aim to showcase Maserati's passion for performance and power, which has earned us a stellar reputation worldwide. We are thrilled to share this range with our esteemed Indian customers."

The introduction of Maserati's tailor-made program and the Fuoriserie range in India will further strengthen the brand's position in the Indian market and provide Indian customers with an unparalleled opportunity to own a truly unique Maserati car.