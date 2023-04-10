Maserati Fuoriserie customization program launched in India. Details

Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India at Maserati, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of this Fuoriserie customisation program in India. He stated, “Bringing our Fuoriserie customization program to the Indian market is a source of great excitement for us. Our values of Italian luxury and exclusivity are ingrained in Maserati's DNA, and we are proud to offer our customers a unique experience that reflects their individuality.