Maserati GT2 Stradale makes India debut as 640hp road-legal race car; Check price and performance

Maserati has launched the GT2 Stradale in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹5.72 crore on October 30, 2026. The road legal, track-bred supercar is based on the MC20 and is inspired by the brand's GT2 racing car. It receives a more powerful engine and new aerodynamic and chassis enhancements for road and track performance.

The GT2 Stradale has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine capable of delivering 640hp and 720Nm of torque. There are just 914 units produced globally, and this is a reference to the year of Maserati's founding in 1914. The India launch also coincided with the introduction of the updated Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio range.

Maserati GT2 Stradale: Design and aerodynamic upgrades

View full Image View full Image Maserati has launched the GT2 Stradale in India.

The GT2 Stradale will be equipped with an aerodynamic package from the GT2 race car. It has a completely new front bumper, front diffuser, bonnet vents and extra vents on the front wheel arches. Maserati claims it is enhancing airflow with the rear air intakes, which are enlarged for a 16% increase in cooling.

At the rear, the supercar gets a diffuser and an adjustable wing with three settings. It produces 500 kg of downforce at 280 kph when set up in a high-drag configuration. This is way more than the 145 kg of downforce that the standard MC20 produces at the same speed.

The car also gets revised suspension, steering and braking hardware. It rides on 20-inch single-nut forged alloy wheels, 19 kg lighter than the standard wheels. A front-axle lift system lifts the nose up 35 mm above the road to pass through speed breakers and other obstacles.

Maserati GT2 Stradale: Engine and performance

View full Image View full Image Maserati has launched the GT2 Stradale in India.

It's the Nettuno's 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine with 640hp and 720Nm of torque that provides the drive. This engine is mated with a new eight-speed DCT with power going to the back wheels.

Maserati claims the GT2 Stradale can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 324 kph. It has a total weight of 1,365 kg and weighs about 60 kg less than the MC20. The power of the engine is also increased by 10 hp over the standard engine.

Driving modes and optional performance packages The GT2 Stradale is equipped with four modes of operation: Wet, GT, Sport and Corsa. There are also two performance packages available as options for buyers.

The Performance Pack gets Michelin semi-slick tyres, an electronic limited-slip differential and carbon-ceramic brakes. The Performance Pack Plus comes with four-point belts, a mounting bracket and a fire extinguisher.

Both packages also come with the new Corsa Evo mode with four levels of electronic assistance. The level of intervention of the electronic systems of the car can be changed by the driver.

Also Read | 80 people in South Korea booked for hacking Tesla FSD using unauthorized devices

Maserati updates Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio in India In addition to the India launch of the GT2 Stradale, Maserati unveiled new versions of the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio. A new 390 bhp V6 version is added to the Grecale, and the all-electric Grecale Folgore is given range enhancements. The new Grecale price kicks off at ₹1.14 crore ex-showroom.