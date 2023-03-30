Maserati MC20 super car hits Indian roads, price starts at 3.69 crore

Maserati MC20 super car hits Indian roads, price starts at ₹3.69 crore1 min read . 05:03 PM IST
The supercar was originally slated to come to India in mid-2022. But has finally landed in India.
Maserati has finally announced the price of its supercar MC20 in India. The company has launched Maserati MC20 at a starting price of ₹3.69 crore (ex-showroom).
Maserati MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. The vehicle is claimed to deliver a maximum output of 630bhp and a peak torque of 730 Nm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers power to rear wheels.
The supercar was originally slated to come to India in mid-2022. But has finally landed in India. Shipments of Maserati MC20 may start in May 2023.
MC20 is a spiritual successor to the MC12 supercar from 2004. The all-new MC20 is claimed by the company to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The vehicle has a top speed of more than 325 kmph.
Interior of the new MC20 includes two 10-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. Nero Essenza, Rosso Vincente, Grigio Mistero, Giallo Genio, Bianco Audace and Blu Infinito are the six colour variants.
