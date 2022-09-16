Maserati reveals Granturismo with same engine as the Maserati MC20 supercar

The new Granturismo is equipped with slim, vertical headlamps having L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. There are three rectangular air vents on the front fenders. The vehicle has a near-identical glasshouse design as its previous models. The Trident logo is placed on the C-pillar. The new mode has flush-fitting handles. On the rear edge, the Maserati Granturismo comes with thin LED tail-lamps. The lamps are connected by a thin chrome strip. It features quad exhaust pipes.

