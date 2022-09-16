Maserati reveals Granturismo with same engine as the Maserati MC20 supercar

The new Granturismo looks almost similar to the older model, except a few changes in the design elements. At the front, the new model sports an oval-shaped Maserati grille with the trademark ‘Tirdent’ logo in the centre.
Italian luxury car maker Maserati has unveiled the design of its all-new Granturismo. The EV comes with three powertrain options – internal combustion engine (ICE), all-electric and possibly a hybrid. The company says that the ICE variant of new Granturismo will use the same engine as the Maserati MC20 supercar and Grecale SUV.
On the design front, the new Granturismo looks almost similar to the older model, except a few changes in the design elements. At the front, the new model sports an oval-shaped Maserati grille with the trademark ‘Tirdent’ logo in the centre. The car’s bonet has two scoops to aid the airflow.
The new Granturismo is equipped with slim, vertical headlamps having L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. There are three rectangular air vents on the front fenders. The vehicle has a near-identical glasshouse design as its previous models. The Trident logo is placed on the C-pillar. The new mode has flush-fitting handles. On the rear edge, the Maserati Granturismo comes with thin LED tail-lamps. The lamps are connected by a thin chrome strip. It features quad exhaust pipes.
New Maserati Granturismo will come with the twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine- the one used in the Maserati MC20. The company has not revealed power figures of the engine though. The vehicle will be available in Modena and Trofeo versions, the latter is said to offer around 630hp.
Reports suggest that the new Granturismo may get a hybrid powertrain. However, it may not come with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain. Instead, it could possibly get a hybridised Nettuno V6 powertrain.
The all-new Granturismo is said to come with an electric powertrain – the Granturismo Folgore – which is said to be the most powerful and quickest version of the super GT.
Maserati says that it will ensure the EV will have “a distinctive sound, which is already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines".The Italian carmaker also confirmed that the electric Grecale will get 800Nm of torque, and a 105kW battery. The EV is said to have a range of up to 560km.
Maserati electric Granturismo and Grecale are expected to debut in 2023, while the electric versions may debut in 2025.
