Maserati targets India as top 10 market by 2030, focuses on younger demographic
In 2023, Maserati sold about 50 cars in India, a small number compared to its global sales of 27,000 units. Although India is not among Maserati’s top 20 markets, the company sees significant growth potential
Italian super-luxury carmaker Maserati, part of the Stellantis automotive group, aims to establish India as one of its top 10 markets by 2030, a senior company official told Mint on Friday.
