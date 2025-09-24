Massive offers up to ₹2.56 lakh discounts on Mahindra XUV 3XO, Thar, Bolero Neo & more. Is this right time to buy?

Discounts and offers are raining this festive season in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Mahindra has joined the bandwagon of the auto OEMs to announce massive discounts and offers for its SUVs during the festive season, which come paired with the GST price cuts.

Model Starting price after GST (ex-showroom) GST price cut Festive benefit Total benefit XUV 3XO ₹ 7.28 lakh ₹ 1.56 lakh ₹ 90,000 ₹ 2.46 lakh Bolero Neo ₹ 8.79 lakh ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 1.29 lakh ₹ 2.56 lakh Thar ₹ 10.32 lakh ₹ 1.35 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 1.55 lakh Thar Roxx ₹ 12.25 lakh ₹ 1.33 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 1.53 lakh Scorpio Classic ₹ 12.98 lakh ₹ 1.01 lakh ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.96 lakh XUV700 ₹ 13.19 lakh ₹ 1.43 lakh ₹ 81,000 ₹ 2.24 lakh Scorpio N ₹ ₹ 13.20 lakh ₹ 1.45 lakh ₹ 71,000 ₹ 2.15 lakh

Automakers have already announced the price cuts for their respective products across segments, following the GST reduction that took effect from September 22. Along with this, the automakers have announced festive season offers and discounts, which further sweetened the deal for the consumers.

Mahindra is offering up to ₹2.56 lakh benefits across its SUVs in the country. The SUV manufacturer that sells models such as the XUV 3XO, Thar, Thar Roxx, Bolero Neo, XUV700, etc., has announced the discounts and offers that club the GST price cuts and festive season benefits.

The festive season is considered the most prosperous time of the year when all the automakers register a significant sales uptick. This year, the GST rate cuts have further ramped up the expectation in the market. The automakers that have been reeling under pressure over the last few years now expect to record a significant sales boost.