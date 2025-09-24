Massive offers up to ₹2.56 lakh discounts on Mahindra XUV 3XO, Thar, Bolero Neo & more. Is this right time to buy?

Discounts and offers are raining this festive season in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Mahindra has joined the bandwagon of the auto OEMs to announce massive discounts and offers for its SUVs during the festive season, which come paired with the GST price cuts.
|Model
|Starting price after GST (ex-showroom)
|GST price cut
|Festive benefit
|Total benefit
|XUV 3XO
|₹7.28 lakh
|₹1.56 lakh
|₹90,000
|₹2.46 lakh
|Bolero Neo
|₹8.79 lakh
|₹1.27 lakh
|₹1.29 lakh
|₹2.56 lakh
|Thar
|₹10.32 lakh
|₹1.35 lakh
|₹20,000
|₹1.55 lakh
|Thar Roxx
|₹12.25 lakh
|₹1.33 lakh
|₹20,000
|₹1.53 lakh
|Scorpio Classic
|₹12.98 lakh
|₹1.01 lakh
|₹95,000
|₹1.96 lakh
|XUV700
|₹13.19 lakh
|₹1.43 lakh
|₹81,000
|₹2.24 lakh
|Scorpio N
|₹ ₹13.20 lakh
|₹1.45 lakh
|₹71,000
|₹2.15 lakh
Automakers have already announced the price cuts for their respective products across segments, following the GST reduction that took effect from September 22. Along with this, the automakers have announced festive season offers and discounts, which further sweetened the deal for the consumers.
₹ 7.99 - 15.79 Lakhs
₹ 6.3 - 11.3 Lakhs
₹ 12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
₹ 11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
₹ 11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
Mahindra is offering up to ₹2.56 lakh benefits across its SUVs in the country. The SUV manufacturer that sells models such as the XUV 3XO, Thar, Thar Roxx, Bolero Neo, XUV700, etc., has announced the discounts and offers that club the GST price cuts and festive season benefits.
The festive season is considered the most prosperous time of the year when all the automakers register a significant sales uptick. This year, the GST rate cuts have further ramped up the expectation in the market. The automakers that have been reeling under pressure over the last few years now expect to record a significant sales boost.
Mahindra Bolero Neo has received the most benefits among all. The total benefits for the Bolero Neo amount to ₹2.56 lakh (ex-showroom), which include a GST price cut of ₹1.27 lakh and ₹1.29 lakh of festive benefits. The XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV received the second most benefits, amounting to ₹2.46 lakh, including ₹1.56 lakh GST price cut and ₹90,000 festive discounts. Among other models, XUV700 and Scorpio N have received total benefits of more than ₹2 lakh.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.