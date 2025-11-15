Massive touchscreens: Increased in-car digital surface posing new safety risk

Gone are the days when there were plethora of buttons integrated to the centre console of the cars dedicated for various functions. The modern cars are increasingly relying on a compact digital touchscreen panel to integrate all the functionalities of the vehicle. The touchscreen infotainment systems at the centre consoles are not just enhancing the style by giving the vehicles' interior a stylish look, but also integrate a wide range of functionalities including temperature controls, music system, making and receiving calls etc.

The touchscreen infotainment is a key part of the increasing focus on digitised surface inside the cabin of the modern cars. Some car manufacturers have been taking the game one notch up by introducing triple digital screen setup in the cars, which comprise a centre touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a passenger side front touchscreen.

This increasing reliance on large in-car touchscreens are driving the aesthetic appeal of the car cabins, but they also pose a significant safety risk by increasing driver distraction. The touchscreen infotainment system demands more ‘eyes-off-road’ time compared to traditional physical buttons. This can slow the driver's reaction times more than driving intoxicated.

Massive touchscreens creating major safety risks The touchscreen infotainment systems require the drivers to look away from the road to locate and tap virtual buttons, as these screens offer no tactile feedback for the operation by touch or muscle memory. On the flipside just a two-second loss of focus on road can significantly increase the likelihood of a crash, both on highways and in the cities.

Many touchscreen systems bury the most common functions deep within complex menu hierarchies, which forces the drivers to navigate multiple screens to access even the most basic features. This way, the touchscreens result in simple tasks take more time than using the physical buttons. For example, changing the cabin temperature or adjusting the audio volume using a touchscreen takes two to four times longer than with physical controls.