Matter, a start-up in energy storage and EVs, today launched its lithium ion-based energy storage product portfolio for mobility and stationary applications at the India Energy Storage week. Matter also announced its battery swap ecosystem concept for EVs at the event. Matter’s stationary energy storage systems offerings are intended to support RE generators, transmission operators, discoms, and other end-users.

Matter’s battery stations will be quick plug-in-and-play docks where batteries can be swapped in less than a minute, the company said. Battery swapping technology will cater to battery packs for two and three-wheelers.

Matter recently introduced MatterEnergy 1.0, India’s first active liquid-cooled 2-Wheeler EV battery pack along with its patent-ready Matter Drive 1.0 Motor, with a technologically innovative integrated intelligent Thermal management system.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter said, “Matter Energy‘s innovative portfolio straddles multiple categories and will set new innovation and performance benchmarks in the e-mobility and energy stationary segments. Our battery swapping ecosystem will cater to India’s rapidly growing two and three-wheeler ecosystem with enhanced and class-leading safety, quality and performance standards. meanwhile, our next-generation stationary energy storage portfolio boasts an analysis-driven product development strategy at its core. Our product offerings are aligned with the government’s current regulatory standards and will integrate with all new standards that will come into place."