Matter unveils India’s first geared electric motorbike: All you need to know

Matter, a technology startup, has unveiled India's first electric geared motorbike which bets big on technology. The bike has been designed for traveling on both trails and roadways. It has been built from the ground-up and in-house, as per the company. Moreover, the electric vehicle will be manufactured from the company’s facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities. The company informed that its bookings will be opened soon.
The Matter electric bike comes with a touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster, powered by a state-of-the-art processor, 4G connectivity and Android software. The User Interface (UI) is such that it provides the rider with all the information that is required by them such as speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media and call control.
Notably, the electric bike from Matter is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack- the matterEnergy 1.0. The integrated unit houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU), power conversion modules and other protection systems. The startup has used its multiple patented technologies such as Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS).
The BMS on the pack constantly monitors and optimises the system for security, efficiency and reliability. Additionally, the Power Pac comes equipped with multiple sensors at key locations for keeping a regular tab on parameters such as current, temperature and voltage.
The electric motorbike is powered by a HyperShift Manual Gearbox. Its 10.5kW electric motor comes paired with the proprietary sequential manual transmission which expands the performance range of the drivetrain.
According to the company, the electric bike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector. The bike also gets an onboard charger, matterCharge 1.0, using which the bike can be charged anywhere with a 5 Amp plug. The on-board charger can charge the vehicle in less than 5 hours and has an over charge protection as well.
