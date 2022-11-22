Matter unveils India’s first geared electric motorbike: All you need to know

Matter, a technology startup, has unveiled India's first electric geared motorbike which bets big on technology. The bike has been designed for traveling on both trails and roadways. It has been built from the ground-up and in-house, as per the company. Moreover, the electric vehicle will be manufactured from the company’s facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities. The company informed that its bookings will be opened soon.

