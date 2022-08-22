McLaren's first outlet in India: Which city to get, when and other details

McLaren will open its first outlet in Mumbai in the third quarter this month. The company's retail outlet in Mumbai will offer sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models. In a statement, the company said that its “first retail presence in the country will offer the ultimate immersive McLaren brand experience with a direct window into Woking, where every McLaren is created by hand."
How is it important for McLaren?
McLaren sells a range of supercars which are hand-built at UK-based facility. The opening of the first retail outlet in October is a key part of company's global expansion plans, extending the brand's already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region, McLaren Automotive said in a statement. The Indian market would be the automaker's 41st global territory.
What models will the McLaren's outlet in India offer?
The supercar manufacturer said it will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque's first ever high-performance hybrid Artura.
The company's core supercar range also includes 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants along with 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.
The McLaren Group is headquartered at Woking in Surrey, England.
On the announcement, Lalit Choudary, McLaren Mumbai said, “It is an honour to be appointed as McLaren Automotive’s first retail partner in India - McLaren Mumbai. As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, McLaren is the pinnacle of modern supercar luxury. We look forward to opening the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owners’ community."
Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive said, “We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar."