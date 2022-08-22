McLaren's first outlet in India: Which city to get, when and other details

McLaren will open its first outlet in Mumbai in the third quarter this month. The company's retail outlet in Mumbai will offer sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models. In a statement, the company said that its “first retail presence in the country will offer the ultimate immersive McLaren brand experience with a direct window into Woking, where every McLaren is created by hand."

