Meet JSW Motors’ Combat SUV: What to expect from its hybrid engine, range and tech

JSW Motors is preparing to enter India’s passenger vehicle market with the launch of its first SUV on December 4, marking a significant step in the JSW Group’s efforts to establish an independent presence in the country’s automotive industry.

JSW Motors set to launch its first combat SUV in December The upcoming model, expected to be called the Combat, will be based on the Jetour T2 from China’s Chery Automobile and is likely to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The launch was initially expected around October, before Diwali, but has now been pushed to December, according to automotive publications RushLane and Autocar India.

The vehicle will represent JSW Motors’ first product under its own brand, separate from the group’s existing partnership with MG Motor India. The company is also developing a manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra as it expands its automotive ambitions.

The Combat is expected to combine a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18.4kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The powertrain is reported to deliver a combined output of 360hp and 610Nm of torque, paired with a dedicated three-speed hybrid transmission.

Based on the international-specification Jetour T2, the SUV could offer an electric-only range of approximately 90km under the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) testing standard. Its claimed combined driving range, with a full fuel tank and charged battery, could reach around 1,100km.

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These figures have yet to be confirmed for the Indian version. The final specifications, efficiency figures and equipment list are expected to be disclosed closer to the launch.

Plug-in hybrid technology allows drivers to recharge the battery externally and use electric power for shorter journeys, while retaining a petrol engine for longer trips. For Indian buyers, the Combat’s appeal will depend partly on its pricing, charging convenience and real-world efficiency.

Rugged design and expected features of the car The SUV is expected to retain much of the Jetour T2’s upright, boxy styling, with possible changes to the headlamps, bumpers and front grille to distinguish it from its Chinese counterpart. As reported by various automotive publications, the Indian model could use the earlier version of the T2’s design.

Inside, the vehicle is expected to feature a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, ventilated front seats and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Advanced driver assistance systems and a 540-degree camera system are also among the features reported for the international model, although their availability in India remains unconfirmed.

Business Today has reported that the SUV could be positioned in the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh price bracket, placing it in the premium end of the market.

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