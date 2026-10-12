Meet JSW Motors’ Combat SUV: What to expect from its hybrid engine, range and tech

JSW Motors is preparing to enter India’s passenger vehicle market with the launch of its first SUV on December 4, marking a significant step in the JSW Group’s efforts to establish an independent presence in the country’s automotive industry.

JSW Motors set to launch its first combat SUV in December The upcoming model, expected to be called the Combat, will be based on the Jetour T2 from China’s Chery Automobile and is likely to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

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The launch was initially expected around October, before Diwali, but has now been pushed to December, according to automotive publications RushLane and Autocar India.

The vehicle will represent JSW Motors’ first product under its own brand, separate from the group’s existing partnership with MG Motor India. The company is also developing a manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra as it expands its automotive ambitions.

The Combat is expected to combine a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18.4kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The powertrain is reported to deliver a combined output of 360hp and 610Nm of torque, paired with a dedicated three-speed hybrid transmission.

Based on the international-specification Jetour T2, the SUV could offer an electric-only range of approximately 90km under the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) testing standard. Its claimed combined driving range, with a full fuel tank and charged battery, could reach around 1,100km.

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These figures have yet to be confirmed for the Indian version. The final specifications, efficiency figures and equipment list are expected to be disclosed closer to the launch.

Plug-in hybrid technology allows drivers to recharge the battery externally and use electric power for shorter journeys, while retaining a petrol engine for longer trips. For Indian buyers, the Combat’s appeal will depend partly on its pricing, charging convenience and real-world efficiency.

Rugged design and expected features of the car The SUV is expected to retain much of the Jetour T2’s upright, boxy styling, with possible changes to the headlamps, bumpers and front grille to distinguish it from its Chinese counterpart. As reported by various automotive publications, the Indian model could use the earlier version of the T2’s design.

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Inside, the vehicle is expected to feature a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, ventilated front seats and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Advanced driver assistance systems and a 540-degree camera system are also among the features reported for the international model, although their availability in India remains unconfirmed.

Business Today has reported that the SUV could be positioned in the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh price bracket, placing it in the premium end of the market.

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The December launch will be an important test of JSW Motors’ ability to establish a distinct identity in a competitive market. Its early reliance on a China-developed vehicle may help it enter the segment sooner, but the longer-term challenge will be building customer confidence, a service network and a sustainable manufacturing base in India.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.