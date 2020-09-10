Lucid Motors has launched the production version of the highly anticipated Lucid Air electric sedan in a global web broadcast from its Silicon Valley headquarters today. Lucid Motors said that the deliveries of this new pure-electric luxury sedan will start in 2021.

Meet Lucid Air, EV which will redefine the global EV industry:

Lucid Air Power

According to Lucid, the Air is going to have 1080 hp in its dual-motor setup. Lucid Motors claims the Air sedan is capable to achieve quarter-mile times as quick as 9.9 seconds on a consistent, repeatable basis. To date, it is the only electric sedan able to achieve a quarter-mile time under 10 seconds.

Fastest Charging Car Ever

The company claims, the Lucid Air will be the fastest charging electric vehicle ever offered, with the capability to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when connected to a DC Fast Charging network. For owners charging their Lucid Air in real-world conditions on the road, that can translate into 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes of charging.

Lucid claims Air to have an estimated EPA range of up to 517 miles on a single charge.

Lucid Air luxury-class interior

Lucid Air also offers a full-size luxury-class interior. In front of the driver is a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit 5K display that floats above the dashboard, contributing to the light and airy feel of the interior.

Lucid Air Price

The Lucid Air will be available initially in North America. It will initially be offered in four model ranges ( the costliest model comes the earliest).

The Air, the starting point for the lineup, available in 2022 and starting below $80,000.

The well-equipped Air Touring model, available late 2021, from $95,000.

The fully equipped Air Grand Touring, available mid 2021, from $139,000.

The all-inclusive, limited-volume Air Dream Edition, available spring 2021, at $169,000(around ₹ 1.25 crore).

Built-In Alexa

Lucid has partnered with Amazon to bring an advanced Alexa Built-In implementation into Lucid Air. This enables the driver and passengers to enjoy the full Alexa experience on the go – including navigation, calling, streaming media, smart home control, and adding items to a shopping cart or to-do list – all while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.





