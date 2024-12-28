The 2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 have been unveiled with design inspiration from larger models and a Euro 5+ engine. The bikes feature new colours, advanced safety tech, and will be available in Europe starting early 2025.

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has introduced its refreshed 2025 range of 125 cc sports bikes, featuring the RS 125 and Tuono 125, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the updated models showcase aesthetic enhancements and a revised engine that meets stringent Euro 5+ emission standards, solidifying their position in the competitive lightweight sports bike segment.

Striking New Design and Colours

Reportedly,the 2025 RS 125 and Tuono 125 draw design inspiration from their larger siblings, the RS 660 and Tuono 660. Both models boast the distinctive triple front light configuration with integrated indicators. The all-LED lighting system is paired with updated colour schemes, adding a modern touch to the bikes' sporty appeal.

The RS 125 is available in two striking shades: Kingsnake White and Cyanide Yellow. Meanwhile, the semi-faired Tuono 125 debuts in vibrant Viper Yellow and sophisticated Mamba Grey.

Euro 5+ Compliant Engine

The key update for 2025 lies in the improved powertrain. Both bikes share a 124.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine that now complies with Euro 5+ emission norms, adds the report. The engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox, delivers 14.7 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. A quickshifter is available as an optional feature, catering to riders seeking enhanced performance.

Unchanged Chassis and Hardware True to their Italian heritage, the RS 125 and Tuono 125 remain the only 125 cc sports bikes built around an aluminium frame. The suspension setup includes 40 mm upside-down forks at the front and a rear monoshock with an asymmetrical swingarm. The bikes ride on 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels and are equipped with a 300 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc for braking duties.

Tech-Forward Features Both models now come with traction control and dual-channel Bosch ABS, which includes an anti-rollover function for added safety during emergency braking. An eight-inch digital instrument cluster provides comprehensive information, while a USB charging port is offered as an accessory.