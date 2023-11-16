Mega auto show planned with focus on electric mobility

New Delhi: Multiple industry bodies like the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) will bring out the Bharat Mobility Show at the Pragati Maidan fair grounds between February 1 and 3.

A “mega" auto mobility show to bring together various industry stakeholders under one roof, it will be unlike the biennially held Auto Expo and Auto Components Expo which focus more on new product launches, people privy to the developments told Mint.

The event, being held by the industry at the direction of the commerce ministry, will have a sharp focus on electric mobility, and discussions for the expo are in their early stages.

The Society of Indian Electric Vehicle Manufacturers (SMEV), and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) will also take part in the event.

“This show stands out for its inclusive approach, involving EEPC for global reach, SIAM, and ACMA for industry representation. Unlike typical auto expos, it goes beyond showcasing cars, including components and exploring battery tech with the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). The focus is on holistic mobility, involving startups in the EV sector," a person close to the developments said on condition of anonymity.

“In contrast to regular auto expos, Bharat Mobility Show will concentrate on the future. It will cover more than just cars, incorporating drones to position India in the future mobility space. The event aims to bridge gaps in the industry, fostering collaboration for the future of mobility in India. More details will unfold once the organizers take the show to the market", another person privy to the developments added.

“We will have state governments participating on issues like circular economy, battery tech etc", he added.

The India Auto Expo 2023 was held from 11–18 January at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the Auto Expo–Components event was held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from 12–15 January.

As India’s marquee automotive event, the Auto Expo, returned this year after a missed season due to the pandemic.

