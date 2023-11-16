Mega auto show planned with focus on electric mobility
The event, being held by the industry at the direction of the commerce ministry, will have a sharp focus on electric mobility, and discussions for the expo are in their early stages.
New Delhi: Multiple industry bodies like the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) will bring out the Bharat Mobility Show at the Pragati Maidan fair grounds between February 1 and 3.