Meghalaya: 11 EV charging stations to be set up in Shillong

A total of 11 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be set up in Shillong, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday. He further added these stations would be set up under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (FAME II) scheme of the Centre.

Kumar said in a tweet, "As India makes the ready transition towards #EVs, #Meghalaya under the initiative of CM @SangmaConrad, is all set to get its first EV charging station. A total of 11 EVCS in Shillong (5 public EVCS & 6 at Govt. establishments) will be developed as directed by the #FAME II scheme."

Last week, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has laid the foundation stone for the first-ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) in Meghalaya at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong.

Last week, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has laid the foundation stone for the first-ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) in Meghalaya at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong.

Under this scheme, POWERGRID shall be developing 11 EVCS in Shillong city (5 Public EVCS and 6 at government establishments). Each station shall have four 15 kW DC-001 Chargers and one 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO Charger (dual gun) making it 66 charging points in Shillong city, an official release said

Out of the 11 locations, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for 4 locations which include POWERGRID Office Complex at Lapalang, MTC Ware House at Demthring, MTC Parking Lot at Police Bazar and Polo Parking Lot at Polo, the release said.