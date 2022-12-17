Mercedes AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet to launch on this date: All details

Mercedes, a German luxury automaker, is all set to launch its Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India next year on January 06. The E 53 AMG Cabriolet is the top-down model of the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ four-door performance saloon on sale, and it comes with two doors and a soft-top roof.

Interestingly, the Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet is the latest model based on the E-Class platform to join the line-up. The company is ready to launch this car with new convertible familiar styling with the Panamericana grille, LED headlamps with the distinctive LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillights and elongated doors. It also gets plenty of AMG treatment with the wheels, quad exhausts, aggressive bumpers and more.

Speaking of the interiors, the cabin layout is same and comes with dual screens for the digital console and infotainment system which runs the latest MBUX user interface. It also gets the AMG sports seats whereas the AMG steering wheel brings its dedicated dials which lets drivers change the settings fast. Moreover, the customers will also get the option of the AMG Dynamic Plus package which will bring sportier performance to the E 53 AMG convertible.

In terms of powertrain, the all new AMG Cabriolet gets a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Its motor gets equipped with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system which brings a torque boost at low speed for better acceleration and efficiency. The mild-hybrid engine is also paired with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission which sends power to all the four wheels. This sportscar can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds whereas the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The convertible comes with the AMG Ride Control+ suspension that is essentially an air suspension and will adapt their ride quality as per the terrain.

Globally, the Mercedes AMG E 53 4MATIC+ locks horns with the BMW M4 Convertible and Lexus LC500 Convertible which are both not available in India. This puts the model in a strong position. For prices, the upcoming Mercedes AMG Cabriolet is expected to cost around ₹1.4 crore (ex-showroom).

