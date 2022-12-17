Mercedes AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet to launch on this date: All details

In terms of powertrain, the all new AMG Cabriolet gets a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Its motor gets equipped with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system which brings a torque boost at low speed for better acceleration and efficiency. The mild-hybrid engine is also paired with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission which sends power to all the four wheels. This sportscar can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds whereas the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The convertible comes with the AMG Ride Control+ suspension that is essentially an air suspension and will adapt their ride quality as per the terrain.