Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe and facelifted GLA set to debut in India on Jan 31: What to expect
Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the facelifted GLA and high-performance AMG GLE 53 Coupe in India, aiming to strengthen its position in the luxury car market.
In a bid to strengthen its position in the Indian luxury car market, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for another major launch event this month, featuring the facelifted Mercedes GLA and the high-performance AMG GLE 53 Coupe. Following the recent introduction of the 2024 GLS, the updated GLA is set to make its debut, showcasing a range of enhancements both inside and out.