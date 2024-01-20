In a bid to strengthen its position in the Indian luxury car market, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for another major launch event this month, featuring the facelifted Mercedes GLA and the high-performance AMG GLE 53 Coupe. Following the recent introduction of the 2024 GLS, the updated GLA is set to make its debut, showcasing a range of enhancements both inside and out.

Originally unveiled to the global audience in 2023, the revamped GLA boasts a redesigned grille, refreshed bumper, and dynamic light signatures, contributing to a more contemporary look. Notably, body-colored materials now replace the plastic trim on the wheel arches. Inside, the model features an upgraded MBUX system, and standard offerings include high-beam assist and a reversing camera.

One of the highlights of the updated GLA is the incorporation of mild-hybrid technology, featuring a 48V battery coupled with a belt-driven starter-generator. This technology brings about a slight increase in power. Globally, the refreshed GLA is available in both AMG and non-AMG variants, offering a choice between petrol and diesel engines.

The introduction of the updated Mercedes GLA is particularly significant in the Indian market, given the recent updates to competitors such as the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, both of which have experienced strengthened market positions.

While the GLA continues to be a popular choice among luxury SUV enthusiasts, its entry into the scene is expected to intensify the rivalry in the country's entry-level luxury SUV segment. As Mercedes-Benz continues to focus on delivering top-tier vehicles, the unveiling of the GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe is poised to capture the attention of discerning consumers in the Indian automotive landscape.

