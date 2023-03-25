Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance set to launch on April 11. What to expect

The debut of the GT 63 S E Performance in India is imminent as Mercedes-AMG has announced its launch date as April 11, 2023. This high-performance sedan is the maiden hybrid vehicle from the renowned Affalterbach-based subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-AMG's initial plug-in hybrid offering also happens to be the marque's most potent production car to date. It boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, packing 639 horsepower, and comes partnered with an electric motor that adds another 204 horsepower. Combined, the powertrain delivers a jaw-dropping 843 horsepower and over 1,400Nm of torque. These figures enable the GT 63 S E Performance to bolt from 0-100kph in a mere 2.9 seconds, and it can attain a top speed of 316kph.

Underpinning the GT 63 S E Performance is a 6.1kWh, 400V battery that powers its electric motor. Remarkably, the battery weighs in at a mere 89 kilograms, according to Mercedes' specifications. The luxury automaker contends that the plug-in hybrid vehicle can traverse up to 12 kilometers on electric power alone, and its electric motor can attain a top speed of 130kph. Additionally, the automobile features four regenerative braking modes, and in specific driving situations, it offers one-pedal-driving capabilities.

While the AMG GT 63 S E Performance shares a lot in common with its standard counterpart, there are some subtle aesthetic distinctions to be found. These include a redesigned front bumper, which is fashioned after the two-door GT, in addition to new badging, updated exhaust outlets, and a bespoke alloy wheel design that's exclusive to the plug-in hybrid. The charging port is housed in a flap located on the rear bumper. Nevertheless, beyond these changes, the standard and PHEV GT 4-door coupe models maintain a virtually identical appearance.

The cabin of the GT 63 S E Performance echoes the exterior, with few discernible differences from the standard model. However, in keeping with other Mercedes plug-in hybrid models, the vehicle features various hybrid-specific displays for the MBUX system, including an EV range indicator, real-time power consumption data, and an electric motor power gauge.

The introduction of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance aligns with Mercedes' ambitious growth strategy for 2023, which involves the launch of ten vehicles in the upper echelons of the market. This high-performance sedan, which will compete with the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, is the second of those ten vehicles to debut, with the AMG E 53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ having launched in January.