Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance set to launch on April 11. What to expect

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance set to launch on April 11. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Underpinning the GT 63 S E Performance is a 6.1kWh, 400V battery that powers its electric motor. Remarkably, the battery weighs in at a mere 89 kilograms, according to Mercedes' specifications. The luxury automaker contends that the plug-in hybrid vehicle can traverse up to 12 kilometers on electric power alone, and its electric motor can attain a top speed of 130kph.
The debut of the GT 63 S E Performance in India is imminent as Mercedes-AMG has announced its launch date as April 11, 2023. This high-performance sedan is the maiden hybrid vehicle from the renowned Affalterbach-based subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz.
