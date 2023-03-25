Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance set to launch on April 11. What to expect

While the AMG GT 63 S E Performance shares a lot in common with its standard counterpart, there are some subtle aesthetic distinctions to be found. These include a redesigned front bumper, which is fashioned after the two-door GT, in addition to new badging, updated exhaust outlets, and a bespoke alloy wheel design that's exclusive to the plug-in hybrid. The charging port is housed in a flap located on the rear bumper. Nevertheless, beyond these changes, the standard and PHEV GT 4-door coupe models maintain a virtually identical appearance.