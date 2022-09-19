Mercedes AMG teases C63 E Performance with plug-in hybrid: What to expect

The upcoming C63 would get the Mercedes-AMG’s E Performance branding. Additionally, the C63 model which would become the flagship performance model in the C-Class range was showcased as a prototype earlier this year when it made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the month of July.
Mercedes-AMG is all set to unveil its production version of the new C63 this week. The automaker has teased the upcoming model two days before the official unveiling. The upcoming C63 will -not come with a V8 engine and instead is likely to be offered with a plug-in hybrid version mated to a 2.0-litre unit.
Mercedes-AMG is all set to unveil its production version of the new C63 this week. The automaker has teased the upcoming model two days before the official unveiling. The upcoming C63 will -not come with a V8 engine and instead is likely to be offered with a plug-in hybrid version mated to a 2.0-litre unit.
Notably the Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic is the currently the most powerful and also the only AMG version of the C-Class. Unlike the previous C43, the current model no longer has a 3.0-litre V6 engine. The upcoming Mercedes-AMG is more powerful than its twin-turbo V8 powered predecessor. Moreover, the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the upcoming Mercedes-AMG is capable of generating a combined maximum output of 661hp and 750Nm of peak torque.
Reportedly, the all new Mercedes-AMG will come with several design changes which include side grills, LED headlights units, AMG-style alloys and the carbon-fibre lip spoiler at the rear. It also gets a sportier looking air intakes at the front, turbo badging on the side grills, and a bolder rear spoiler and quad tailpipes.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, Mercedes Benz India has announced that the bookings for its Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV opened on Monday. The sedan will be launched on September 30. This will be the first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country and its launch comes close on the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 52 that was launched at ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom) towards the end of the last month.
The German automaker Mercedes Benz was the first luxury car maker in India to drive in an EV with the launch of the EQC SUV. Since, the rivals Audi and BMW have brought their respective EVs and widened their battery powered model lineup.
The locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC is expected to carry a lighter price tag than AMG EQS 53 and come with lower performance credentials while still promising the same level of opulent luxury, defining flagship Mercedes products.
