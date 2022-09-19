Mercedes AMG teases C63 E Performance with plug-in hybrid: What to expect

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Mercedes Benz India has announced that the bookings for its Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV opened on Monday. The sedan will be launched on September 30. This will be the first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country and its launch comes close on the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 52 that was launched at ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom) towards the end of the last month.