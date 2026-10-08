The gap between global and India launches has narrowed from about 10-12 months to around 4-6 months, according to the India heads of Mercedes and BMW and a Mint review of their launch announcements.
Mercedes, BMW bring global models to India faster as luxury car sales accelerate
SummaryThe gap between global and India launches has narrowed from about 10-12 months to around 4-6 months, according to the India heads of Mercedes and BMW and a Mint review of their launch announcements.
The gap between global and India launches has narrowed from about 10-12 months to around 4-6 months, according to the India heads of Mercedes and BMW and a Mint review of their launch announcements.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More