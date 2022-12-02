Mercedes Benz GLB and EQB electric car debut in India: Price and features2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 06:15 PM IST
- Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC electric car is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a maximum voltage of 367 V.
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz expanded its SUV portfolio in India with the launch of two new luxury SUVs – Mercedes GLB and Mercedes EQB. This is the first time Mercedes-Benz has launched a petrol (GLB 200), a diesel (GLB 220d, GLB 220d 4M) and an EV (EQB 300) simultaneously, for the Indian market. Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a starting price of ₹63.8 lakh. The price goes up to ₹69.8 lakh. The Mercedes-Benz EQB is priced at ₹74.5 lakh onwards for the EQB 300. All prices are ex-showroom India.