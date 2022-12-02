Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz expanded its SUV portfolio in India with the launch of two new luxury SUVs – Mercedes GLB and Mercedes EQB. This is the first time Mercedes-Benz has launched a petrol (GLB 200), a diesel (GLB 220d, GLB 220d 4M) and an EV (EQB 300) simultaneously, for the Indian market. Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a starting price of ₹63.8 lakh. The price goes up to ₹69.8 lakh. The Mercedes-Benz EQB is priced at ₹74.5 lakh onwards for the EQB 300. All prices are ex-showroom India.

Launching the SUV siblings, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are excited to wrap up 2022 with the key introduction of two versatile 7-seater SUVs the GLB & EQB. Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets. They can seat up to 7 passengers and offer a choice of space configurations while also being able to navigate rough terrain effortlessly."

Mercedes-Benz GLB features

Mercedes-Benz GLB offers length, wheelbase and height, which is very close to the GLC. It offers a generous amount of space and a maximum boot capacity of 1680 liters. The SUV offers a third-seat row with two additional individual seats.

View Full Image Mercedes-Benz GLB

As mentioned above, there are three variants of GLB – Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 (petrol 4x2), Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d (diesel 4x2) and Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4MATIC (diesel 4x4). Each variant is equipped with a four-cylinder engine with up to 1950cc total displacement and up to 140kWh rated output. While the acceleration speed varies as per model, the Mercedes-Benz GLB 200d 4MATIC offers the highest acceleration and can jump from 0 to 100kmph in 7.6 seconds.

Other features include high-resolution screens and graphics, a customizable display, learning-capable software, and Voice Control with natural language recognition.

Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC features

Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC electric car is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a maximum voltage of 367 V and a usable energy content of 66.5 kWh. The EQB 300 4MATIC has two motors, an asynchronous motor and a newly developed permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear axle. It is claimed to give a power output of 168 kW and torque of 390 Nm.

View Full Image Mercedes-Benz EQB

It has a maximum boot capacity of 1620 litres.

The EQB comes features standard Navigation with Electric Intelligence and is claimed to calculate the fastest route to the destination, taking into account charging power and the duration of possible charging stops. It can be charged at home or public charging stations at up to 11 kW with alternating current (AC) using the onboard charger. It is even faster at direct current (DC) fast-charging stations.

The EQB is said to charge with a maximum power of up to 100 kW with DC charging. It takes about 32 minutes to charge from 10-80%. For safety, the high-voltage system can be automatically switched off in a crash. Another feature worth mentioning is that charging process is automatically stopped if an impact is detected when the car is charging at a DC charging station.

Mercedes-Benz has set up 30 Ultra-Fast Chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of 2022, the company added.